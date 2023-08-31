The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

SentinelOne: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 31, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — SentinelOne Inc. (S) on Thursday reported a loss of $89.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mountain View, California-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 15 cents per share.

The cybersecurity provider posted revenue of $149.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $141.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, SentinelOne said it expects revenue in the range of $156 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $108.7 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $605 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on S at https://www.zacks.com/ap/S

Loading...