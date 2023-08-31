Signet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda — HAMILTON, Bermuda — Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG) on Thursday reported profit of $75.1 million in its fiscal second quarter.
For the current quarter ending in October, Signet said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.55 to $10.14 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.1 billion to $7.3 billion.
