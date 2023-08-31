The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 31, 2023 at 6:52 a.m. EDT

WEST FARGO, N.D. — WEST FARGO, N.D. — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $31.3 million.

The West Fargo, North Dakota-based company said it had profit of $1.38 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $642.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.7 million.

Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $5.25 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TITN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TITN

Loading...