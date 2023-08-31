Titan Machinery: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WEST FARGO, N.D. — WEST FARGO, N.D. — Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $31.3 million.
The agriculture and construction equipment seller posted revenue of $642.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $599.7 million.
Titan Machinery expects full-year earnings to be $4.60 to $5.25 per share.
