Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Reader: I’m the director of a small organization, with an employee whom I may have to fire if I can’t turn the situation around soon. She reports directly to me and supervises the rest of the employees below her. I greatly rely on her, we have a supportive working relationship and she’s good at her job. However, her communication style has resulted in regular complaints from staff, customers and even the executives to whom I report.

She’s tall and has a booming voice. She was raised in a military family, which may be why she’s intolerant of even small infractions, and has a direct way of speaking that often comes across as rude and bullying — and sometimes she is rude and a bully.

I don’t mean to minimize the toxicity of this situation, the effect on the work environment and the right of employees to feel respected. Her physical bearing and the way she speaks seem intimidating even when she’s asking to borrow a pen, but she’s actually kind and has a great sense of humor.

Advertisement

Staffing this small organization with poor pay and benefits is a nightmare, so I have selfish reasons for wanting to keep her. But I also care about her and know it would be financially devastating for her to lose this job. Still, it’s not fair to the organization and its people to let this continue.

I have talked to her before about toning it down. What I’m essentially looking for — Be nicer! Smile more! Soften your voice! Stop being bossy and yet be a boss! — is sexist and degrading. It’s also pointless to ask someone to change their personality.

She’s also a senior citizen. Letting her go for “style” reasons could open us up to charges of gender and age discrimination. Because the problem is about the way she communicates, not her work product, is there any way to improve this?

Karla: You’re right that no woman should be penalized simply because people are uncomfortable with the fact that she’s taller, louder and more direct than they would like — especially if they would typically accept or shrug off those traits in men.

Advertisement

Most of us have learned to tolerate and even enjoy off-putting but good-hearted folks of all genders and ages who struggle with nuance and volume control because of neurodivergence, hearing loss, cultural conditioning or family dynamic.

That said, when you serve and manage people, communication is part and parcel of your work product.

Share this article Share

She may be efficient for your purposes, but if encounters with her consistently leave clients and colleagues feeling bruised, she is not in fact “good at her job.” Her being “sometimes … rude and a bully” and “intolerant of even small infractions” are the key traits that escalate her behavior from unorthodox to toxic. As you recognize, that’s not something clients, executives or underpaid subordinates should have to endure.

Your job as her boss is to identify and articulate when her behavior crosses the line from boisterous to bullying, such as sarcasm, name-calling and mockery. For example: “When you made that loud joke about that customer’s mistake, they told us they felt insulted. I know that wasn’t your intent, but we can’t have that.”

Advertisement

Or, when her meticulousness crosses into micromanaging: “I understand it bothers you when people follow a different procedure, but as long as X happens, that’s all I care about.” More directly: “Everyone makes mistakes; cut them some slack.”

Once you’ve told her what not to do, what can you advise instead that doesn’t require her to file off her corners to fit through a round hole? As you note, telling her to conform to a small, soft, smiley version of herself is sexist and degrading — and ineffective, since none of that comes naturally to her.

But maybe it’s possible to work with what does come naturally. If she truly is “kind,” it should bother her when she hurts people. If she “has a great sense of humor,” she’s able to laugh at herself. And if she’s just a loud, blunt person, her thanks and praise should be at least as loud, blunt and frequent as her demands and critiques.

Advertisement

So instead of telling her how to be, make clear that her job depends on finding a better way to communicate — and then let her take the lead on coming up with a way that’s true to her kind, humorous, unpolished nature.

I’d more likely forgive someone for barking at me if they prefaced it with, “Please let me know if I come across as yelling. My dad was a drill sergeant and my mom was an air horn,” or followed up with, “I’m sorry, that was rude of me. Let me start over.”

Of course, this relies on her having the self-awareness to recognize when she’s crossing the line and the humility to walk it back. She might need an unflappable work buddy (or boss, ahem) nearby to be a buffer when she’s going too far. This may involve resources you can’t easily spare — but so does letting unchecked nastiness drive out the rest of your low-paid staff.

Advertisement

Document your conversations with her, as well as complaints, throughout this process. It will help you keep an honest accounting of her progress — or, if she can’t improve, you’ll have a record of legitimate performance issues and improvement opportunities as a defense against age and gender bias if you have to change her role or let her go.

Reader query: Have you ever recorded a workplace interaction or personnel action? If so, why, and what was the outcome? Let me know at karla.miller@washpost.com.