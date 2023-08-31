Kia recalls almost 320,000 cars over glitchy trunk latch

Kia is recalling 319,436 cars to fix a trunk latch that can crack, preventing it from being opened from the inside, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced.

According to a recall notice posted Wednesday by NHTSA, the base of the cars’ trunk latch can crack, preventing the opening of the trunk from the inside. Federal auto safety regulations require that trunks can be opened from the inside. Kia spokesman James Bell said no injuries or deaths have been associated with the recall.