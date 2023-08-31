Share Comment on this story Comment

It may feel like pandemic déjà vu: New Covid-19 variants are afoot, and hospitalizations are again on the rise. One called Eris became the most prevalent in July, followed by another dubbed Pirola, which has been detected in 10 countries including the US and UK as of Aug. 30. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are closely monitoring the situation. For now, experts aren’t too concerned, though the UK is starting its fall Covid vaccination 2023 booster a month early due to the increased risk.

1. What is the new Covid variant Pirola?

The strain, officially BA.2.86, was first spotted by virus trackers in mid-August. Not much is known yet about how it stacks up against other variants. It appears to be a descendant of the BA.2 variant, which was the dominant Omicron lineage in early 2022. But the new lineage has more than 30 mutations on its spike protein, which helps the virus latch onto cells and cause infection. That could make it better at evading immunity from vaccines and past infections.

2. What about Eris?

Eris, formally called EG.5, is a descendant of a group of coronavirus strains labeled XBB. These are all offshoots of the omicron variant, which arose in late 2021. EG.5 made up an estimated 17.4% of global cases in the week ending July 23, according to the WHO, up from only 7.6% four weeks earlier. It became the most common strain in the US, according to estimates by the CDC.

3. How concerning are the new variants?

According to the CDC, there is currently no evidence that the Pirola variant is causing more severe illness. The agency also said that the updated Covid vaccines, which will be available in the US in mid-September, “will likely be effective at reducing severe disease and hospitalization.” The UK Health Security Agency said the potential impact of the variant was difficult to estimate due to limited information available. However, the country’s National Health Service announced Aug. 30 it would start offering vaccines to those most at risk, including nursing home residents, on Sept. 11, instead of waiting until October as initially planned. As for Eris, the WHO said it poses a low risk to global public health. Although it appears to be better at evading the body’s immune defenses, there’s no evidence it causes more severe disease or can spread more easily than other versions of Covid. Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. have both said that their updated Covid vaccines, formulated to target the variant known as XBB.1.5, protected against Eris in early studies.

4. What symptoms does it cause?

The symptoms of Eris and other variants seem to be the same as those caused by previous strains, according to Thomas Russo, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Buffalo’s medical school. Common ones include a runny nose, headache, fatigue, a sore throat and sneezing. People who are older, have compromised immune systems or suffer from multiple other conditions are at higher risk for more severe effects. These may include lower respiratory disease, chest pain and shortness of breath. The virus still kills hundreds of people each week in the US, so it’s important to get tested if you think you may be infected.

5. What’s causing a rise in US hospitalizations?

The number of people admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 is on the rise for the first time this year in the US, and wastewater data has also shown cases ticking up. Hospitalizations are up in multiple other countries as well. But there’s no evidence linking increased hospitalizations to new strains, the WHO says. Experts point to other likely culprits: Extreme heat is driving gatherings indoors, where the coronavirus spreads more easily. Also, with the pandemic over, people are traveling again and no longer wearing masks. And for many people, it’s been months since they last got a vaccine or contracted the virus, meaning their immunity against infection is waning.

6. Is the US prepared for a rise in Covid-19?

The US has scaled back its response to Covid-19. The government no longer purchases vaccines and treatments for the public, and free tests aren’t as widely available. Still, experts say the US isn’t likely to see the kind of surge in cases that upended life in the early years of the pandemic. Because of vaccination and prior infections, the population has widespread protection from severe disease, and therapies like Pfizer’s Paxlovid antiviral drug can reduce the risk of hospitalization and death if they’re taken early on. Even after recent increases, hospital admissions are lower than at at any other point since at least August 2020, according to CDC data.

7. What can you do to protect yourself?

New booster vaccines will be available later this year, and experts say they’re especially important for vulnerable people. If you’re at higher risk and you’re going to be in a situation where exposure is likely, such as a large gathering, Russo says you can consider getting a booster shot of one of the older vaccines that are already on the market. In any case, masks help protect against infection. Pharmacies still offer Covid testing services and sell at-home tests. If you’re at high risk and you develop symptoms, a test can help determine whether you should start taking Paxlovid.

