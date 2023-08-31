How major US stock indexes fared Thursday, 8/31/2023

Stocks gave up early gains and closed lower, a downbeat end to the market’s first losing month since February.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 7.21 points, or 0.2%, to 4,507.66.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 168.33 points, or 0.5%, to 34,721.91.
The Nasdaq composite rose 15.66 points, or 0.1%, to 14,034.97.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 3.54 points, or 0.2%, to 1,899.68.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 101.95 points, or 2.3%.
The Dow is up 375.01 points, or 1.1%.
The Nasdaq is up 444.32 points, or 3.3%.
The Russell 2000 is up 46.05 points, or 2.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 668.16 points, or 17.4%.
The Dow is up 1,574.66 points, or 4.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,568.49 points, or 34.1%.
The Russell 2000 is up 138.43 points, or 7.9%.