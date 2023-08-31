Share Comment on this story Comment

It scarcely seemed possible, but investors have gotten even more worried about Swedish landlord SBB. The poster child for the country’s property crisis has made itself increasingly hostage to fortune. It needs to pull harder on its remaining levers to survive. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, as the company is formally known, is laboring under some 82 billion Swedish kronor ($7.6 billion) of debt. Second-quarter results showed the painful effect of leverage on falling real-estate valuations as the company’s net asset value fell some 40% compared with the end of March.

Writedowns in the first half of 2023 have been almost as large as those previously penciled in for the entire year by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cash on the balance sheet was just 1.7 billion kronor, down two-thirds from the end of last year.

To compound the negative sentiment, SBB had to post a second version of its results to address apparent errors in its original submission. The update included a sizable change to the quantum of debt due in the next 12 months — hardly a trivial matter. There was also an adjustment to the ratio of profit to interest. While that alteration was small, it’s significant given some debtholders are challenging the company’s methodology for this metric, arguing that SBB has breached a related bond covenant.

Recall that SBB is already the subject of regulatory investigations into its accounting. It also was the target of an attack by short seller Viceroy Research last year, forcing it to issue a rebuttal.

But what has spooked the market most is the recent collapse of talks over the sale of a stake in SBB’s education real-estate joint venture to partner Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. A deal would have improved liquidity significantly, Bloomberg Intelligence notes. Credit-rating firms Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings subsequently snipped their scores for SBB yet again.

In summary, SBB’s need to cut leverage has intensified, its options for doing so have narrowed and the company has reinforced existing doubts around the reliability of its financial reporting. The prices of SBB’s shares and subordinated bonds have touched fresh lows this month.

Can new Chief Executive Officer Leiv Synnes muddle through this crisis? SBB has 15 billion kronor of debts falling due by the middle of 2024, with the biggest cloud on the horizon €559 million ($611 million) of bonds maturing in February. Add in the need for capital expenditure and to pay a postponed dividend, and total cash needs amount to more than 18 billion kronor over the next 12 months. Refinancing in the bond market isn’t viable at current yields.

The company is now reliant on a combination of luck, supportive markets and accommodating banks. Around 6 billion kronor of its near-term maturing debt is bank loans. As Fitch suggests, its lenders may be willing to roll these over. If that happens, the remaining obligations could be covered by proceeds from recent and planned asset sales, the ratings firm reckons.

But the munificence of bank lenders can’t be guaranteed. And even if they’re accommodating in the short term, SBB needs cash to get it through not just the next 12 months, but also the year after that when another wall of maturities looms almost as large.

Synnes is clearly going to have to be much more aggressive on asset sales. SBB is considering an initial public offering of its residential business, Bloomberg News reported last month. That makes sense. It does, however, put SBB at the mercy of the equity market. Accepting the valuation likely demanded by potential shareholders could raise around 11 billion kronor but still leave in doubt SBB’s ability to fund 2025 maturities without help from banks, according to research by CreditSights.

The debt markets are skeptical SBB will square the circle. The bonds maturing in February are trading at a discount of about 15% to face value. The subordinated hybrid debt is trading at around a 90% discount, suggesting concern that SBB might have to undergo a debt restructuring in which they would see little recovery. Even so, CreditSights recently upped its recommendation on the senior debt and hybrids from sell to hold, pointing out that a lot of bad news is already in the low prices.

The range of outcomes facing debt-ridden companies in difficulties include agreed coupon suspensions, debt haircuts and extended maturities. Different debtholders will have varying agendas depending on their position in the hierarchy. Some luck with disposals, sympathetic banks and the potential IPO might yet avoid a crunch in the short term. But Synnes needs some wins — and quickly.

