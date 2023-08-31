Share Comment on this story Comment

As reports of damaged buildings poured in after Hurricane Idalia barreled into the Florida coast, property insurers braced for the possibility of billions of dollars in claims. With global warming making some kinds of extreme weather events, including hurricanes, worse, underwriters that have suffered billions in catastrophe losses have upped premiums and retreated from especially vulnerable markets. That means in many states, there’s less coverage to go around, and what protection is available is much costlier.

1. How have insurers been affected by extreme weather?

Global warming intensifies natural disasters in a number of ways. It creates extreme heat that can touch off wildfires, and contributes to moist air and warmer ocean temperatures that can fuel tropical storms. Greater frequency and severity of natural disasters has been costly for insurers as they shoulder heavier losses. Swiss Re said in a report that natural disasters worldwide caused $275 billion in damages last year, with $125 billion of that covered by insurance.

2. How are consumers impacted?

Insurers have compensated for the hefty losses inflicted by natural disasters by reducing the scope of their coverage and increasing premiums. An analysis S&P Global Market Intelligence did for the Wall Street Journal found that, since the start of 2022, double-digit rate increases have been approved in 31 US states.

3. Are there places where this is worse?

The problem is particularly acute in states with exposure to extreme weather that also have difficult regulatory or legal environments. California and Florida are the best examples of that. In California, where wildfires have rampaged for years, state law makes it very difficult for insurers to increase rates at a pace they think justifies the risks they’re taking. Meanwhile, many private insurance companies have spent years minimizing their exposure to Florida because of its exposure to hurricanes. The insurers left in the state have been targeted by costly scams that have driven many into insolvency.

4. What coverage do you need to insure against a hurricane?

There’s no such thing as “hurricane insurance.” Instead, there are policies that protect against the two sorts of perils caused by hurricanes: wind and flood. Home policies typically cover wind damages, but you need to make sure you have a flood insurance policy to protect against rising water. You can often get your home and flood insurance policies from your usual insurer or broker, but keep in mind that flood coverage is tied to the federally administered National Flood Insurance Program. One thing to keep in mind is that your homeowner’s policy will probably have a hurricane deductible, an amount you need to pay before the insurer will cover the loss, which is frequently higher than the normal deductible on your policy.

5. What happens if your home is destroyed?

It depends on your policy and the value of your home. Most homeowners’ policies do cover replacement costs, meaning that the insurer will pay to rebuild the home with materials at current costs up to the limit on your coverage, according to the personal-finance website Bankrate.com. But if your home isn’t insured to its full value, you could end up having to pay for much of the rebuilding on your own, according to insurance brokerage and professional-services firm Marsh McLennan.

