Strong but cooling labor market returns to pre-pandemic levels

The U.S. labor market is returning to a pre-pandemic level of job gains, after months of cooling but still remaining in a remarkably healthy place. So far over the summer, employers have been churning out new jobs at a steady clip similar to 2019. Job openings have subsided this year, easing competition among employers who had been competing to hire workers for much of 2022. Workers have settled into their jobs and are less eager to quit. And the unemployment rate still hovers near historic lows, pushing wages upward.

The August jobs report, to be released Friday, will provide the latest snapshot of the state of the labor market and broader economy, rounding out a booming summer that has been defying expectations, as consumers spend liberally. Economists are predicting roughly 200,000 jobs were created in August.

“The labor market is back to its normal pre-pandemic climate,” said Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter. “The question going forward is whether this will be the sustainable long-term condition of the labor market or whether we will cross below the pre-pandemic level to something slower and cooler.”

Despite more than a year’s worth of interest rate hikes, the resilient labor market has buoyed the economy through several rough patches earlier this year — including bank failures, a depressed tech industry and slower business investment that has weighed on economic growth. Consumer spending this summer has fueled demand for businesses, pushing employers to post more job opportunities than there are unemployed workers. Indeed, layoffs remain low and the country appears to have dodged a recession that economists had been predicting for months.

President Biden, gearing up for his reelection campaign, has repeatedly touted the strength of the labor market as evidence that his “Bidenomics” plan to rebuild the middle class and make over the economy is succeeding.

Still, Americans feel gloomy about the economy. The Conference Board, a business research group, reported this week that its consumer confidence index sank in August. Economists say that although wages are now outpacing inflation for the first time in years, most Americans are still feeling the pain of pay that has not kept up with the cost of living until recently.

“People really don’t like inflation and just because inflation came down recently we shouldn’t expect them to change on a dime,” said Preston Mui, a senior economist at Employ America, a left-leaning think tank.

Federal Reserve leaders, alongside other top economists, have walked back their recession forecasts for this year, as they point to signs that inflation is continuing to fall in response to interest rate hikes without triggering widespread job losses. Inflation, which has weighed heavily on households over the past year, rose slightly in July, at 3.2 percent compared to the year before, after a year of steady declines. Federal data released Thursday showed another key inflation measure, the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, rose in July, up 3.3 percent compared to a year before.

Inflation remains hotter than the target 2 percent rate that the Fed would like to see before letting off the brakes. At a meeting in Jackson Hole, Wyo., last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell did not rule out another interest rate hike in September, even as borrowing rates have reached their highest level in more than two decades. “We will need price stability to achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all,” Powell said. “We will keep at it until the job is done.”

A few key industries are keeping the labor market running strong. Health care led the way in July with 63,000 jobs created, as an aging population has created demand for services. Construction, despite its sensitivity to interest rate hikes, remains surprisingly resilient, in part due to an influx of infrastructure spending. The leisure and hospitality industry, which hemorrhaged workers during the pandemic continues to play catch-up, albeit at a slower pace than last year.

Meanwhile, other sectors have slowed notably. Employment in retail, manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, as well as the information sector, which includes tech, is seeing little growth after rapid expansion during pandemic lockdown boom times.

Federal data also suggests that fewer workers are leaving their jobs in high-burnout industries, even those that are still growing, such as health care and leisure and hospitality, which faced severe staffing shortages during the pandemic.

“Employers who have had a hard time hiring for years now, they don’t necessarily have people to lay off, but they’re going to slow hiring,” said Rachel Sederberg, senior economist at Lightcast, a labor market analytics firm. “Things are coming back down to reasonable levels. We’re not spending as much on services.”

Carrie Wilson, a registered cardiac nurse in Asheville, N.C., considered quitting her job during the pandemic because of poor pay and understaffing. Inflation weighed heavily on her family making it impossible to save, let alone afford after-school sports for her son or take summer vacations.

But last year Wilson, 36, received a $9-an-hour pay increase, negotiated by her union, bringing her up to roughly $40 an hour. This summer she was able to take two beach vacations. She and her husband can now afford to drive without worrying about running out of gas money. And her son can sign up for three sports leagues this year.

“I’m actually able to live now,” Wilson said. “It’s helped a lot because my husband was able to pursue another job opportunity, and it gave us a little more financial freedom.”

Meanwhile, she said, morale has improved, as some hospital staff who quit during the pandemic for more lucrative options have returned to her hospital.