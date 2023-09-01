For my graphic novel, “Team Trash: A Time Traveler’s Guide to Sustainability,” I found a lot of compelling history about clothing. A recurring theme (particularly before the Industrial Revolution) was the reuse of materials. A pair of woolen trousers could be remade into a blouse, then a hat, the scraps from the hat broken down to be woven back into yarn (the shoddy method, also called “salvage”) and so on. Compare this with today, where, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average U.S. consumer throws away 81.5 pounds of clothing every year.