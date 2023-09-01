Biden seeks $16 billion in disaster aid as Idalia, wildfires deplete federal funds

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The White House on Friday issued an urgent plea for Congress to approve roughly $16 billion in new federal disaster aid, warning that the U.S. government is running out of money faster than anticipated to respond to Hurricane Idalia, the wildfires in Hawaii and other recent costly crises. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The new request is $4 billion more than the Biden administration sought when it first sounded the alarm about dwindling federal resources in early August. President Biden has called on lawmakers to approve the funds as part of a deal that would fund the government and stave off a shutdown at the end of the month.

The $16 billion would help restock the Disaster Relief Fund, the primary mechanism through which the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides assistance after major storms, fires and other calamities. Entering the heart of hurricane season, the fund has dipped to about $3.4 billion, according to FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, who told reporters this week that the agency has been forced to prioritize immediate disaster needs over longer term recovery efforts.

“The President has been clear that we’re going to stand with communities across the nation as they recover from disasters for as long as it takes,” a spokesperson for the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement. “We urge Congress to take swift action on supplemental appropriations.”

The money now hinges on Congress, where early Republican opposition to Biden’s call for new Ukraine aid has jeopardized his fuller emergency spending request. Asked if he could assure Americans about the government’s ability to respond to a disaster, the president bluntly told reporters earlier this week: “The answer is, if I can’t do that, I’m going to point out why.”

“How can we not respond? My God. How can we not respond to these needs?” he continued. “So I’m confident, even though there’s a lot of talk from some of our friends up on the Hill about the cost, we’ve got to do it. This is the United States of America.”

The president’s latest warnings offered stark contrast with the mood on Capitol Hill, where lawmakers have been absent for the past month on their annual August recess. In that time, Democrats and Republicans have made little progress in figuring out how they might prevent a lapse in federal spending after Sept. 30, when the fiscal year ends and federal funds run out.

With no resolution in sight, the Biden administration this week urged Congress to shift gears, focusing instead on adopting a stopgap measure that can sustain existing federal spending levels for the next few months. Such a measure, known as a continuing resolution, would buy time for lawmakers to craft a more robust deal for the remainder of the 2024 fiscal year.

But hard-line Republicans have signaled that they could obstruct that path. Last week, the powerful House Freedom Caucus said it would “oppose any blank check” for Ukraine, stressing it would not support a “clean” stopgap — conceivably, stripped of any extra funding — unless it cracked down on immigrants and blocked “cancerous woke policies.”

In the meantime, FEMA should have the ability to respond to hurricanes and other immediate needs, according to W. Craig Fugate, who led the agency under President Barack Obama. While FEMA may have to halt some rebuilding efforts and other long-term projects due to its dwindling budget, its roughly $3.4 billion in remaining funds is “healthy enough for immediate needs response.”

But that could easily change if hurricane season proves more active, costly and deadly, and Congress does not at least arrive at a short-term deal to fund the government and stave off a shutdown. In that scenario, the agency could find itself marshaling a reduced workforce with dangerously low funds, potentially cutting into its ability to respond to a crisis, Fugate said.

“I think the much bigger issue is, can Congress get a [stopgap] done? We already know they don’t have a budget agreement going forward,” he added, expressing fear that any resolution is “not going to be quick.”