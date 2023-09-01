Share Comment on this story Comment

More than 1,100 people have been charged with crimes in connection with the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Ten members of two extremist groups were convicted at trial of seditious conspiracy, and four others pleaded guilty to the crime. Considered the most serious offense linked to the Capitol breach, seditious conspiracy has a long and vexed history.

1. What is seditious conspiracy?

It’s the official name in federal law for sedition — the organized encouragement of rebellion or civil disorder against the authority of the state. The rarely used, Civil War-era statute invoked in the Jan. 6 cases requires prosecutors to prove a defendant conspired to use force to oppose US government authority or to prevent, hinder or delay the execution of any US law. The crime carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

Advertisement

2. What’s the difference between seditious conspiracy and treason?

Treason is more serious, defined in the US Constitution as actively making war against the US or giving “aid and comfort” to its enemies. It’s punishable by death, or, at minimum, five years in prison. It is prosecuted less frequently than sedition. Nobody has been charged with treason over the Jan. 6 siege.

3. Who has been convicted of seditious conspiracy around Jan. 6?

Six men convicted at trial of seditious conspiracy, and three more who pleaded guilty to the crime, are members of the Oath Keepers, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a large, loosely organized anti-government militia involving many current and former law enforcement officials and military veterans. The group’s founder and leader, Stewart Rhodes — one of those convicted of seditious conspiracy, for which he was sentenced to 18 years in prison — is a Yale Law School graduate who asserts that its members can refuse to carry out orders that they believe violate the Constitution. In addition, four men convicted of seditious conspiracy at a trial in May and one who had pleaded guilty in October are from the Proud Boys, a far-right neo-fascist organization that the SPLC says was started in 2016 by Vice Media co-founder Gavin McInnes to fight “political correctness” and a “White guilt” agenda. One of the Proud Boys was sentenced in August to 17 years in prison. Another received a 15-year term.

Advertisement

4. How did prosecutors prove their case?

Share this article Share

Justice Department prosecutors presented evidence that the militia members plotted to use force to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election as president. At the Oath Keepers trial, prosecutors cited internal communications among group members showing that they amassed an armed “quick reaction force” on the outskirts of Washington. At the Proud Boys trial, jurors saw chat messages and videos and heard testimony from two group members who had pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with the government.

5. Why is seditious conspiracy a subject of debate?

Some of the earliest tests of limits on freedom of speech and press in the US followed the passage in Congress in 1798 of four laws collectively known as the Alien and Sedition Acts, at a time when the fledgling nation was on the brink of war with France. The Sedition Act made it a crime for American citizens to “print, utter, or publish” any “false, scandalous, and malicious writing” about the government. Prosecutions prompted a public backlash that contributed to the defeat of the Federalists in the election of 1800, and the acts were repealed or allowed to expire. The passage during World War I of the Sedition Act of 1918 drew criticism about a crackdown on legitimate dissent. The act made it illegal during wartime to say or publish anything “disloyal, profane, scurrilous, or abusive” about the US government or military.

Advertisement

6. How have past seditious conspiracy prosecutions fared?

In the 1950s, 17 members of a Puerto Rican nationalist group were charged with seditious conspiracy after four of them stormed the floor of the House of Representatives and shot five members, all of whom survived. Four of the accused pleaded guilty, and the other 13 were convicted at trial. Federal prosecutors also won sedition convictions against the terrorists that masterminded the 1993 World Trade Center attack, including Omar Abdel-Rahman, the blind Muslim cleric. But sedition charges brought in 1987 against a group of White supremacists were rejected by a jury. And a sedition case in 2010 against members of a militia group in Michigan was dismissed by a judge who said prosecutors had failed to show that the defendants were seeking to oppose some “positive assertion of authority” by the US government.

--With assistance from David Voreacos and Sabrina Willmer.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.