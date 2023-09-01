Share Comment on this story Comment

Some of the most enduring images of Hurricane Idalia will be the tree-battered and flood-damaged mobile and manufactured homes in the storm’s wake — a sight that’s become all too familiar in the coastal US. As Florida’s communities rebuild, government leaders everywhere must take steps to protect a key source of affordable housing in the age of climate change.

Nationwide, manufactured homes make up around 5% of occupied housing units and about 7% in Florida, according to American Housing Survey data. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is in the business of building them (Clayton Homes), and investors of all sizes (private equity and real estate investment trusts, as well as “mom and pop” business owners) have bought parks in recent years. On the whole, they provide accessible living in a stretch of the Sun Belt where home prices have rocketed skyward since the outset of the pandemic.

For all the threats posed by climate change, curbing manufactured housing isn’t a productive or ethical solution. Instead, lawmakers need to improve the planning and oversight of manufactured-home parks and the investors that control them — which can occasionally include negligent and unscrupulous operators.

The perception that manufactured housing is inherently more vulnerable to storms is a gross overgeneralization — provided the houses meet federal code in place since 1994. Manufactured homes are no more susceptible to water damage than site-built housing, and their vulnerability to wind damage can be mitigated using best practices for tie-downs. Research by Kevin Grosskopf — who was at the University of Florida at the time — studied the performance of 30,000 manufactured homes directly affected by the busy 2004 hurricane season and found that 14% of pre-1994 manufactured homes were destroyed. But none of the post-1994 homes were damaged to that degree.

The problem is that manufactured housing has tended — thanks to NIMBYist municipal codes — to end up far from traditional residential areas in some of the most vulnerable parts of the country, often unincorporated county land that lacks access to important infrastructure. In Texas-focused research, a group of Texas A&M and University of Colorado Denver academics found that local governments use single-family zoning and density rules, among other devices, to essentially segregate manufactured-housing communities — affecting both access to infrastructure and social services and exposure to hazards. “In part, that’s because of a long history of a planning bias against manufactured housing,” said Esther Sullivan, one of the authers of that study and the author of Manufactured Insecurity: Mobile Home Parks and Americans’ Tenuous Right to Place.

Diligent and equitable community planning is one crucial ingredient to mitigate worst-case outcomes, as is improvement of data collection and strong pre-storm communication. Authorities nationwide must do a better job of documenting the footprint of their manufactured-home communities to understand which ones are most at risk and how best to communicate with them on disaster preparedness. Undoubtedly, there will be some communities with older manufactured homes that may be candidates for full-scale “managed retreat” programs, in which governments help residents move to better structures and safer places.

In other instances, community education will have to improve. In another alarming study published this year, a team of University of Miami researchers surveyed residents of manufactured homes in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in South Florida to gauge their perception of storm risk and decision-making. Just 11% of return-by-mail survey respondents thought their home was in a designated storm surge zone, though in actuality 60% of them were. Despite targeted outreach programs from Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, information deficits appear to persist.

Finally, authorities must police landlords, who sometimes pinch pennies to maximize profits. At the same time, states should grant more power to residents themselves. In particular, more states need to pursue laws that help communities compete with deep-pocketed investors should they choose to buy their own land. A serious challenge of the manufactured-housing landscape is that — although they own the home — residents of parks typically rent the land that they live on.

The researchers Andrew Rumbach, Sullivan and Carrie Makarewicz put it best in a recent piece for the Urban Institute (emphasis mine):

Without land ownership by residents, mobile homes in parks are typically considered personal property rather than real estate, which changes how they can be insured or used as collateral for postdisaster loans. Mobile home owners in parks tend not to be eligible for postdisaster recovery programs aimed at homeowners, such as federally funded buyout programs. Divided tenure also means mobile home park owners make the decisions about hazard mitigation and disaster recovery, rather than residents.

In other words, economic incentives are poorly aligned when it comes to investing in resiliency and more must be done to allow residents to turn their manufactured-home parks into community-owned collectives if they choose. “What we heard from talking to residents is that they want to improve their homes,” Justin Stoler, one of the researchers behind the University of Miami survey, told me on Wednesday. So governments should work to give them that opportunity.

Indeed, some states already have laws on the books to help encourage self-determination in manufactured-home parks. According to the National Consumer Law Center, well-designed laws tend to require advance notice to residents and local agencies of any community being sold and minimum waiting periods to give residents time to make an offer. The best laws also require sellers to negotiate in good faith with community members and may grant them a right of first refusal. All in all, those steps should help increase the resilience of manufactured housing in the face of the daunting climate change challenge.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg News journalist in Latin America and the US, covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

