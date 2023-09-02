A D.C. grocery store is removing Tide, Colgate and Advil to deter theft

Listen 5 min Share Comment on this story Comment

In the coming weeks, a Giant Food market in D.C. will clear its beauty and health aisles of all national labels. No more Tide, Colgate or Advil, only store brands. Shoppers also will have to present their receipts to an employee before exiting the store. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight It’s the regional supermarket chain’s most overt gambit against the rampant theft that’s plaguing retailers of all sizes. It’s also a potential last-ditch effort to avoid shutting down the unprofitable store on Alabama Avenue — the only major grocer east of the Anacostia River in Ward 8.

“We want to continue to be able to serve the community, but we can’t do so at the level of significant loss or risk to our associates that we have today,” said Giant president Ira Kress.

Shoplifting, organized crime and violence have become significant concerns for regional and national retailers. Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s, Dollar Tree, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Ulta are among those that flagged shrink — the depletion of inventory caused by something other than sales — during their second-quarter earnings calls. Growing losses have spurred giants like Walmart to shutter locations.

“Our team continues to face an unacceptable amount of retail theft and organized retail crime,” Target chief executive Brian Cornell told investors last month. “During the first five months of this year, our stores saw a 120 percent increase in theft incidents involving violence or threats of violence.”

Incidents of organized retail crime increased in 2021 by an average of 26.5 percent, according to a National Retail Federation study released last year. Store owners, the report says, blamed organized retail crime for about half of the $94.5 billion lost that year to retail shrink.

That’s spurred retailers like Dollar Tree to take “a very defensive approach to shrink,” according to chief executive Richard Dreiling. The chain recorded a 30 percent decline in gross profit margin last quarter, largely because of shrink. Now more items will be locked up, moved behind counters or simply discontinued.

In downtown Chicago, Walgreens introduced a new anti-theft store with just two aisles of such “low-value” products as Band-Aids, snacks and batteries, while the rest is kept behind a counter and must be ordered digitally.

Grocers like Giant run on slim profit margins, so higher costs for operations, labor and rent can create outsize pressure. This has forced some retailers to shut down stores in large urban centers. Before closing its downtown San Francisco location, Whole Foods placed fliers on shelves instructing customers to find a team member to retrieve alcohol, supplements and other high-value merchandise such as Manuka honey from the back, a former manager told The Washington Post.

Giant Food, which has 165 supermarkets across D.C., Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, has not closed any stores. In May, it implemented several changes, including hiring more security guards, closing down secondary entrances, limiting the number of items through self checkout, skimming shelves of high-theft items and locking up more product.

“At this particular store, it’s actually worse, not better,” Kress said of the shrink. “And we’ve invested a significant amount of money here, even more security here than any other store.”

This meant more changes were needed, Kress said. Giant’s Alabama Avenue store will soon remove high-theft merchandise like Tide laundry detergent, Schick razor blades, Dove soap, Degree deodorant and Pantene shampoo to curb losses.

“We have no other choice,” Diane Hicks, senior vice president of operations said Thursday during a walk-through with officials from the D.C. mayor’s office, the Metropolitan police and fire departments, and Chamber of Commerce. She added that other nearby stores have locked up all their product on those aisles or removed them altogether. “I’ve been leaving it out for our customers and unfortunately it just forces all the crime to come to us.”

Those products are easy to steal or have higher resale value, Kress said. Instead, customers can buy Giant’s private label CareOne, which have low resale value.

“I don’t want to do this — I’d like to sell [those products],” he said. “But the reality is that Tide is not a profitable item in this store … In many instances people stock the product and within two hours it’s gone, so it’s not on the shelf anyway.”

Some D.C. Council members have expressed concern Giant might shut down a store that serves a ward of more than 85,000 people. Not only is a supermarket like Giant an important part of the community, it also is a lifeline for a community with limited access to quality food.

Theft and violence is an issue in the area around the store, said Lindsey Appiah, deputy mayor for public safety and justice, who was among the officials touring store on Thursday. But having access to a grocery store is “important for public health purposes,” so the her office plans to work with Giant to find solutions.

“Part of what we’re trying to do is creating thriving communities,” she said “We certainly don’t want to lose a hub for that community and we don’t want people to suffer needlessly for the actions of those who are a small minority who are causing so much of this disruption.”