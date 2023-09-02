Share Comment on this story Comment

When he was running for the Conservative party leadership, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak used to call China “a threat.” These days, his government’s approved formula for relations with Beijing is “robust engagement.” The Tory right and former Conservative party leader Iain Duncan Smith have an uglier word for the policy: “appeasement.” Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The hawks overstate their case. Britain, like other Western powers, can’t wage a cold war with Beijing along the lines of the old confrontation with the Soviet Union. The new superpower is too deeply embedded within our supply chains for that.

Although Beijing’s “wolf warrior” diplomacy has taught the West to end its reliance on China for critical infrastructure, it is still the UK’s fourth-largest trading partner. We have to talk. Nor is it a contradiction to promote commerce with a strategic competitor while de-risking trade in sensitive technologies — although you have to be quite agile to pull off the trick.

But as James Cleverly becomes the first British foreign secretary to visit Beijing in five years, the government’s critics are right to ask hard questions.

For in common with its Western allies, the UK government’s past dealings with Beijing have been naive. The British establishment, like its US counterpart, genuinely believed that political reform would follow from Beijing’s opening to the West and its turn to the market. It is an intellectual fallacy with a long pedigree. In the Victorian and Edwardian era, liberals like Norman Angell, author of the Great Illusion, proved to their own satisfaction that war between Germany and Britain was impossible because they were each other’s chief trading partners. Angell won the Nobel Peace Prize for his achievement. Four years after the publication of his bestseller, World War One broke out.

Even now it’s hard to tell whether Whitehall has taken to heart the lesson that in any negotiation with Beijing, the Chinese Communist party (CCP) and its leadership will always place its interests before those of the Chinese people. From the time of the Tiananmen Square massacre to the current clampdown by Xi Jinping, the CCP has defined “pragmatism” or “realism” as the means by which it preserves its power.

At their most optimistic — or venal — Tory leaders once thought that the City of London could make huge profits by acting as China’s broker to the West. Eight years ago, then Chancellor George Osborne led a trade delegation to Shanghai and appeared at its stock exchange proclaiming “a golden era” in relations between Britain and China with the aim to become the country’s “best partner in the West.”

China’s abrogation of the “one country-two systems” agreement with Britain on Hong Kong, the Orwellian mass incarceration of its Uyghur minority and threats to invade Taiwan and intimidate other neighbors, however, hammered more nails into the coffin of free-trade optimism. Xi’s repression at home has damaged his country’s growth prospects too — China’s leader thinks it’s better to lock up the country’s tech titans than to allow any challenge to the party’s power.

The hawks have grounds to be wary. The UK government’s change to a more China-skeptic policy was made under duress. It followed backbench rebellions in the ruling party while offstage Washington D.C. thundered about the consequences of intelligence sharing if Chinese company Huawei were to be adopted as a preferred British telecoms partner.

Since then, London has been more robust. Britain offers sanctuary to hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong citizens from its former colony. Royal Navy aircraft carriers have flown the flag in the South China Sea and a battleship has patrolled the Taiwan Strait. In a hot war, the People’s Liberation Army’s hypersonic missiles would likely make quick work of British warships, but their deployment represents a strong gesture of support for freedom of the seas. The Aukus defense agreement with Australia and the US further consolidates the UK’s post-Brexit tilt to the Indo-Pacific, deepened by its new membership into the trans-Pacific trading group of countries, the CPTPP.

But does the government’s new China strategy add up? One influential critic, the former diplomat Charles Parton, who served in or around China and Taiwan for 22 years, calls this “the panda in the room.” A House of Commons foreign affairs committee report echoed his complaint on Wednesday — the Foreign Office’s official strategy paper on China has bizarrely been withheld from senior ministers and civil servants in other departments on the grounds of secrecy. How then do you make a policy out of disparate trade, climate change, security and human rights concerns?

Cleverly says that failure to engage China “would be seen as a sign of weakness.” Perhaps he is right. Following visits to Beijing by President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Foreign Office was doubtless keen not to be left out. But “weakness” is an argument that cuts both ways. The foreign secretary gave ammunition to his critics earlier this year when Chinese state goons took a human rights protester off the streets in Manchester and gave him a beating. The Chinese ambassador wasn’t even summoned in for a dressing down.

Sunak would doubtless welcome an audience with Xi. In November, the UK hosts a global summit on AI that will showcase Britain’s leadership on governance. China is also a pioneer in the field and will be invited to contribute its views to AI regulation.

The real test of British diplomacy is yet to come. China would like to join the CPTPP too. Having seen Beijing run roughshod over the World Trade Organisation’s rules, members of the trade pact are naturally reluctant to admit its overmighty applicant. But who will dare to deliver the bad news? How the UK negotiates that diplomatic minefield will indicate whether it has a strategy worthy of the name.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

