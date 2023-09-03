Share Comment on this story Comment

One of the most seminal moments in the Asian financial crisis transpired in a country that scraped through without a bailout — courtesy of economic heresy. This particular drama didn’t pass into the history books easily. In the quarter of a century since Malaysian capital controls shocked global finance, brakes on how money shows up and leaves have moved closer to respectability.

The challenges emerging markets face from massive capital flows, sometimes driven by events far beyond their shores, haven’t dissipated. While few see Malaysia as a precise template, the crucible of 1998 nudged thinking on how to respond to rapid and disruptive shifts in the $7.5 trillion-a-day foreign-exchange market. Upheavals in 2008, 2013 and 2020 also diminished opposition to at least some management of disruptive flows.

Then-premier Mahathir Mohamad and the nation’s economic team didn’t set out to change the world. The primary goal was to stem the slide in the currency, the ringgit, and alleviate a recession by cutting interest rates. They also sought to buy time to re-organize the domestic financial system, on their own terms. Mahathir was wary of the experience of Indonesia, which had been convulsed by unrest since accepting loans from the International Monetary Fund, whose conditions included steep cuts in subsidies and a disruptive overhaul of the banking system.

Advertisement

But a revolution it was. The measures, which forced sellers of some Malaysian securities to hold onto their ringgit proceeds for a year and placed other restrictions on the conversion of the local currency, were announced by the central bank on Sept. 1, 1998. The following day, the ringgit was pegged to the greenback. The actions were an affront to the views of the IMF, the US Treasury and Wall Street tacticians. To neighbors laboring under the strictures of the IMF, Malaysia became something of a hero. To those who saw tough love — high rates, big cuts in spending and disbanding industrial oligarchies — as the only way the region could recover its vigor, Kuala Lumpur was dangerously adventurous.

Curbing “hot” portfolio outflows wasn’t the disaster a few had predicted. Some local firms were rescued, and the country’s slowdown wasn’t as severe as those suffered by neighbors. From a political standpoint, the breathing room also allowed Mahathir to move against his deputy, Anwar Ibrahim, who was regarded as more sympathetic to orthodoxy. Mahathir was also convinced Anwar, who had to wait until 2022 to become leader, was plotting to topple him.

At a bare minimum, Malaysia wasn’t cast into the financial darkness. The government was careful not to apply the collars to direct investment by foreigners and international companies continued to repatriate profits. The central bank began dismantling the restrictions from early 1999 and within a few years most were gone. The ringgit resumed its float in 2005, though today it trades at about 4.6 per dollar, a much weaker level than the 3.8 at which Mahathir pegged it. Malaysia’s critics contend, with some justification, that the worst of the crisis had passed by late 1998.

Advertisement

Zeti Akhtar Aziz, who led the central bank from 1998 to 2016, feels history vindicated the approach, which was always intended to be temporary. “It was targeted at speculators,” she recalled in an interview. “The objective was to achieve a pause. It was like a circuit breaker.” But not one undertaken lightly: “We were condemned strongly, we didn’t have a single friend. Measures like these are high risk. You have to be sure you can survive the period of the pause.” For Zeti, this was ultimately about the country’s financial independence.

It’s no longer outlandish to question the unfettered passage of cash. “Controls” is still regarded as too unvarnished a word. It’s more correct to speak in terms of “capital flow management” and to emphasize a suite of measures, subtler than Malaysia’s, to deal with undesirable surges. The IMF began to shift during the Global Financial Crisis, and last year formally recognized the role of such measures, albeit in a pre-emptive — not reactive —manner, and not as a substitute for otherwise sound policy.

Chatib Basri, a professor at the University of Indonesia, saw up close the difficulty of tuning the economy when massive amounts of money are coursing through your markets in response to shifts in US monetary policy. In late 2008, he was an adviser to the country’s minister for finance when the Federal Reserve launched quantitative easing. By the time of the “taper tantrum” in 2013 when Ben Bernanke riffed to Congress about winding down QE, Basri was the minister himself. Ultra-low rates in America and the cash the Fed pumped into the financial system sent capital abroad in search of higher returns, chiefly to emerging markets. Lowering domestic rates would make Indonesia less attractive, but risked fueling inflation in an economy already growing nicely. Similarly, increasing rates to slow the exit risked engineering a downturn. “It’s a real conundrum,” he told me in an interview. It’s a mistake to think in terms of either/or:

Advertisement

Every time the currency depreciates, we have this trauma because of the experience of 1998. You need to use monetary policy, but not as a single instrument. If you raise rates too high, you are going to crush the economy. You need some degree of capital mobility. Let the exchange rate move with the market, but introduce some intervention in the forex market, some prudential steps and some capital flow management.

Share this article Share

This is more than just an academic exercise or a measured reflection on the past. The dollar enjoyed a rally for the ages last year as the Fed ratcheted up rates, placing not just emerging markets, but the currencies of advanced economies under strain. The greenback has since calmed down, but the Fed is insisting on keeping rates higher for longer. The Indonesian rupiah is again under pressure. Jakarta has rolled out some measures aimed at trimming the decline, but avoided raising rates.

This isn’t a broad endorsement of Mahathir’s half a century in public life, nor of his brutal treatment of Anwar, a sorry and corrosive episode that has marred the nation’s politics for decades. On an issue of finance in 1998, however, Malaysia made its point. The establishment is less hostile to the concerns the country raised — even if that acknowledgment comes with caveats. A bit less stigma can go a long way.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Malaysia Confronts Limits of Go-For-Broke Growth: Daniel Moss

• Kenya Is Poised to Become the ‘ Singapore of Africa’: Tyler Cowen

• Thailand Has a Good Story to Tell. Really: Daniel Moss

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Daniel Moss is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian economies. Previously, he was executive editor of Bloomberg News for economics.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.