In his interview last week with Donald Trump, Tucker Carlson repeatedly asked Trump if “they’re going to try and kill you.” It’s only natural to focus on the word “kill” in that query, a word that Carlson employed to conjure visions – and perhaps the reality — of political violence. Carlson, after all, is in the demagogue business, for which hatred and bloodshed are profitable lines. But the operative word in Carlson’s question was not “kill.” It was “they” – that pervasive yet curiously unspecific constant in the rhetoric of political degenerates and con artists.

“They” work tirelessly to destroy all that is good and righteous. “They” are apparently even eager to kill a 77-year-old defeated politician facing 91 criminal counts and mountains of evidence because, well, because they’re “they” and “they” will do things that make no sense whatsoever just to show you how very “they” they truly are.

Of course, “they” will also be the enemy of the aging, pot-bellied patriots of MAGA in the coming civil war. “Those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them what the heck, do you want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen,” Sarah Palin, the 2008 MAGA prototype from Wasilla, Alaska said last week. (“Those” and “them” are brothers-in-arms of “they.”)

The seedy jabbering about civil war is unlikely to stop anytime soon. For one, civil war is a shorthand for the varied threats of violence that MAGA deploys in response to its political, legal, and cultural failures. Democrats won too many votes? Civil war. Trump’s criminality leads to prosecution? Civil war. Disney employs a Black mermaid? Civil war. Republican gun policies, encouraging every rageaholic and propaganda-addled mess to keep lethal firepower at his fingertips, are meant to drive the threat home.

Greg Gutfield, a host at a television network that recently paid $787.5 million to settle a claim that a small subset of its daily dishonesty was libelous, recently warned that gender-affirming health care for trans kids is cause for civil war. Two MAGA Congressmen alluded to civil war as a consequence of Trump facing a jury of US citizens who will hear evidence of his misappropriation of classified documents and decide whether his actions were criminal. And it wasn’t long ago that openly racist former GOP congressman Steve King posted a meme that MAGA land has “8 trillion bullets” stockpiled for the coming war. Presumably all the opposing side can muster is chardonnay and avocado toast.

Ed Kilgore at New York magazine is likely correct that the rhetoric of civil war will prove increasingly irresistible to the grifters and desperadoes who live off conservative distemper:

But it’s a sign that the many, many, many attention-starved MAGA straphangers in or at the periphery of national politics are going to have a new mantra going forward. Having burned through more conventional measures to “take our country back” via normal electoral or legislative activity, Trump’s surrogates are embracing their leader’s increasingly incendiary talk about past, present, and future setbacks that must be avenged or prevented by any means necessary.

There are, of course, genuinely violent people in the MAGA movement. Proud Boys, Nazis and Klansmen are just a few of the reprobates who rally around MAGA’s 6’3,” 215-pound maypole. And Trump is hardly alone in glorifying, and soliciting, violence. White supremacists and others anxious at the prospect of losing longstanding primacy over women, LGBTQ and Black and Brown Americans have been killing people for a while now. A 2022 study found that right-wing extremists were responsible for three quarters of extremist-related murders in the US over the previous decade. Their hate crimes rarely generate much condemnation in MAGA land, where the anxieties of White conservatives are hyped and validated before they’re militarized.

Carlson this week said the US is “speeding” toward the “assassination” of Trump. He offered no evidence to support his fantasy. But perhaps one of the cultists who tunes into Carlson’s wavelength can be motivated to take pre-emptive action against “they.”

Terrorism is monumentally bad, but it’s not civil war. And despite the sad lot of incels, boogaloos and other young right-wing misfits, the MAGA base is decidedly old. The geezers absorbing propaganda on Fox tonight are unlikely to move their widening rumps off the couch to start a war anytime soon, no matter how much tithing they have done at the Church of AR-15. (The spate of prosecutions stemming from Jan. 6 violence is another disincentive.)

Instead, the battle will continue to be waged by shameless White men in blood-red ties. MAGA congressmen such as James Comer and Jim Jordan will continue pretending that Joe Biden is as derelict and corrupt as Trump, fully devoting the House of Representatives to a partisan campaign of whataboutism and baseless allegations. MAGA judges such as Matthew Kacsmaryk in Texas will continue to use the judiciary to advance MAGA’s legislative and political agenda. MAGA state legislatures will continue gaming election systems to disempower their opponents in North Carolina, Ohio and elsewhere. And the 2024 election will see partisan combat with an indicted – and soon, likely convicted – Trump attempting to twist American democracy to his desperate desire to avoid jail.

There will be more MAGA-inspired and MAGA-adjacent violence. (Three Black people in Jacksonville lost their lives last weekend at the hands of a White racist thug.) But the civil war will mostly consist of war by other means, with MAGA seeking to seize the heights of administrative control, gut democratic governance and rule of law and deploy the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court to subvert the democratic claims of the American majority.

More than 600,000 Americans died in the Civil War, out of a population that was less than one tenth the size of the US today. We will not see the like anytime soon. What we will see is a continuation, and escalation, of the campaign to transform the US into another Russia or Hungary, a thugocracy that serves White Christian nationalists at the expense of the nation overall. The actual human bloodshed will likely be limited. The attack on democracy – “they” — will be ferocious.

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy. Previously, he was an editor for the Week, a writer for Rolling Stone, a communications consultant and a political media strategist.

