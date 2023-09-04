Share Comment on this story Comment

Rising protectionism and rogue trade wars have diminished the World Trade Organization’s status as the global arbiter of trade. The US played a key role in its decline — first with former President Donald Trump’s unilateral tariffs and attacks on its dispute settlement system, then with President Joe Biden’s decision to stay the course. Now, Trump the presidential candidate is pledging to impose an automatic 10% tariff on all imports from all countries if he’s elected in 2024 — an idea that some have likened to a potential death knell for the system that governs $32 trillion in annual global trade.

1. What is the WTO?

The WTO, based in Geneva, provides a forum to negotiate deals, settle disputes and monitor trade practices. It started life in 1995, replacing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, which was developed after World War II. While the GATT regulated trade in goods and reduced tariffs and other barriers, the WTO also covers services and intellectual property. A smoothly running WTO provides businesses with the certainty they need to invest and operate abroad, and fosters growth and economic integration. Since its creation, global trade has almost quadrupled in value. Yet, in recent years the WTO rulebook has failed to address massive shifts in the global economy, such as the proliferation of digital trade.

2. What are the WTO rules?

The WTO’s 164 members, representing 98% of world trade, make commitments not to discriminate between trading partners or between their own and foreign goods and services. They also agree to lower trade barriers; to have predictable and transparent trade policies; and to discourage unfair practices such as export subsidies. Some exceptions are allowed for protecting the environment, health and national security. Least developed countries receive technical assistance, duty-free treatment and quota-free access to foreign markets.

3. Why has the WTO become dysfunctional?

The US under Trump paralyzed the WTO appellate body — the supreme arbiter on trade disputes — by blocking all new appointments to the seven-person panel. It therefore stopped functioning in December 2019 after it lost its quorum. Although WTO nations can still file a complaint and get an initial ruling on the dispute, it now goes into legal limbo if the losing party appeals. As a result, governments are able to impose measures without fear of WTO-sanctioned retaliation. Trump’s complaint was that the appellate body had exceeded its mandate and engaged in “harmful judicial activism” that disadvantaged the US. Biden has maintained Trump’s freeze and called for fundamental reform of the WTO dispute settlement system.

4. What about the US-China dispute?

It dates back to the early days of Trump’s trade war when his administration imposed 25% tariffs on global steel imports and 10% tariffs on aluminum imports to curb cheap imports from China. Trump also imposed tariffs on some $200 billion worth of Chinese imports and accused China of stealing intellectual property, which Beijing denies. China filed a WTO complaint and retaliated with tariffs on US goods including aluminum waste and scrap, pork, fruits and nuts. The WTO subsequently ruled both countries had violated their WTO commitments, but Biden has kept Trump’s tariffs in place as leverage against what the US increasingly sees as its main strategic and economic rival. In 2023, Biden set new restrictions on sales of sensitive semiconductor technology and moved to limit US investment in China in sensitive areas like advanced semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing. Still, his administration insists it wants to “de-risk” relations with China, not “decouple” entirely from its largest trading partner. But with both political parties in Washington eager to confront China, repealing the tariffs would be politically risky, especially with presidential elections coming up in 2024.

5. What’s Trump’s 10% tariff proposal and how would it affect the WTO?

Trump, who is leading the Republican field of candidates to challenge Biden, has proposed an “automatic” tariff on foreign goods, and said he liked the idea of setting the rate at 10%. He argued that such a system could encourage companies to move manufacturing back to the US. A spokesman for Biden’s White House said any such “universal baseline tariff” would stifle economic growth and fuel inflation. Beyond that, as Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman wrote, “it would amount to US withdrawal from the whole system of rules governing world trade.” Other countries would likely retaliate, creating “a mess that would be very hard to unwind,” as trade historian Douglas Irwin put it. But Robert Lighthizer, who was Trump’s chief trade negotiator and is a current campaign adviser, argues that tariffs are necessary to bring America’s trade partners to the negotiating table — outside the constraints of the WTO’s non-discrimination clause.

6. What are the prospects for WTO reform?

WTO members agreed in 2022 to restore a “fully and well-functioning dispute-settlement system” by 2024. However, expectations for a breakthrough remain low because Biden is unlikely to spend his political capital in an election year to repair a system that’s failed to temper China’s worst trade abuses. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who was selected in 2021 as an agent of change, hasn’t been able to break the logjam. The WTO system is also cumbersome: All decisions must be adopted by consensus, which means any nation can block an agreement for any reason. While various nations have offered proposals to reform the organization, none have the backing of all members. In the meantime, the European Union established an interim arbitration system in 2020 to help settle trade disputes. The US does not participate in the EU system but China does — making it the only multilateral forum where nations can challenge Beijing’s harmful trade practices and receive a final judgment.

