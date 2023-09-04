Share Comment on this story Comment

The consumer industry’s hunger for reinvention is a well-known driver of risky deal-making. So it’s little wonder that Nestlé SA’s 2020 acquisition of a biotech specializing in peanut allergy became a waste of time and money. Even so, a company as well regarded as the $318 billion Swiss confectioner shouldn’t be adding to the list of transactions that have gone awry.

Nestlé took full control of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. months after the pandemic struck, seemingly exploiting a fall in the US-listed company’s shares. Despite paying a 174% takeover premium, the offer price was comfortably below Aimmune stock’s all-time high. Nestlé already owned a stake and so was familiar with what it was buying. The valuation on taking the keys was just $2.6 billion, making the purchase tiny relative to Nestlé’s market value. And the chocolate maker was getting hold of Palforzia, the first US-approved treatment to help reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reactions to peanuts in children.

Yet Nestlé revealed a 1.9 billion Swiss franc ($2.2 billion) impairment charge on Palforzia earlier this year and on Monday announced a sale of the business to allergy specialist Stallergenes Greer for an undisclosed sum.

Recall there was some skepticism when Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider unveiled the original acquisition, made by Nestlé’s health sciences division. The broader context was the company’s desire to get out of low-growth areas and re-weight its portfolio to include more health-related categories. Analysts sought reassurance that this wasn’t part of a wholesale strategic shift into prescription medicine. The message was that Palforzia was consistent with Nestlé’s focus on digestion. The buyer also talked of a potential $1 billion revenue opportunity from the deal. After all, the potential market is sizable.

Why did it go so badly wrong? Allergy sufferers have proved wary of the risks, the treatment is expensive and it must of course be dispensed under medical supervision. (Palforzia involves administering periodic small doses of peanut protein.) But Nestlé clearly didn’t look like the best owner of such an asset: It’s in the food business, not the pharmaceuticals industry. Palforzia will now pass to a more natural parent. This appears to be a story of corporate overreach.

Of course, Nestlé isn’t alone among consumer peers in the bad-deals club. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc’s $18 billion acquisition of baby formula maker Mead Johnson in 2017 is the standout example of overambitious M&A outside the buyer’s competence. It marked a shift to infant nutrition from household products and medicine, resulting in writedowns and a sale. Then there’s Unilever Plc’s purchase of Dollar Shave Club, a subscription razor business, for a reported $1 billion. That required different skills to selling personal care brands like Dove through conventional retail channels: Unilever didn’t mention the franchise in its latest earnings.

When Unilever later attempted to buy GSK Plc’s consumer health-care business, investors gave an overwhelming thumbs down. That was despite the target residing in the low-risk of the pharmaceuticals industry.

Sometimes diversification through M&A is the least bad option, driven by the need to get out of businesses facing potentially existential threats. Consider tobacco. Altria Group Inc.’s investment in vaping rival Juul Labs Inc. turned out to be an expensive failed attempt to build a business less toxic than cigarettes. Investors in peer Philip Morris International Inc. will be hoping that it can make a success of its highly controversial purchase of Vectura, an inhaler developer, despite pushback from the healthcare community.

Nestlé has sufficient credibility to get away with some mistakes. The costs here are small for the company. To be fair to Schneider, this wasn’t part of a random shopping spree collecting pharma assets. Nevertheless, some of the shine is coming off his halo, and the dent to credibility can only exacerbate the financial pain. The broader M&A lesson here — buy companies in your core area that you should already know how to run well – ought not need learning. Investors usually balk when such deals are announced. And yet the lesson keeps being taught outside of the classroom. It’s back to school for Nestlé too.

