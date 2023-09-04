Share Comment on this story Comment

Coming soon: Sign up for the India Edition newsletter by Menaka Doshi – an insider’s guide to the emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise, delivered weekly. China and India, nuclear-armed neighbors, have had thousands of troops facing off in a disputed region of the Himalayas since 2020, when skirmishes led to the first deadly clashes in four decades. India has hit back economically as well by blocking investment and curtailing access to its vast market for Chinese tech firms especially. Talks to resolve the dispute have made only incremental progress but the tone has softened this year — signaling perhaps more openness to negotiate. Any resolution likely will do little to affect broader geopolitical currents, however, where the US and its allies have been seeking to draw New Delhi closer into a democratic coalition as a bulwark against China’s growing clout, while Beijing is seeking allies for its efforts to counter what it sees as Western hegemony.

1. What’s this border dispute about?

In 2020, China surprised India by deploying troops in Ladakh, a remote part of northernmost India abutting Tibet (an autonomous region of China). The 3,488 kilometer (2,167 miles) border is not demarcated on the ground and the reason for the maneuver was unclear. But earlier actions by India regarding the territories of Ladakh, whose people are culturally close to Tibet and Kashmir, had drawn angry responses from China, which accused New Delhi of seeking “to undermine its territorial sovereignty.” The confrontation in June that year was centered on the Galwan River area and Pangong Tso, a glacial lake at 14,000 feet (4,300 meters) in the Tibetan plateau. Twenty Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers were killed. In September that year, the two countries pledged to de-escalate tensions. That was followed by an agreement to stop sending troops to the front line and, in February 2021, confirmation of a pullback from Pangong lake. Multiple rounds of talks since then have yielded little.

2. What’s the impact been?

Following the 2020 clash, India blocked hundreds of Chinese mobile applications and services, including TikTok and WeChat. It cut back on visas for business travel and mandated extra checks for investments from China. Three years in, India is still putting out measures to stymie Chinese investment. Recently, New Delhi imposed curbs on imports of electronic devices such as laptops, tablets that are likely to hit China harder any other country. A $1 billion proposal from Chinese carmaker BYD Co. to build a electric vehicle plant was rejected by Indian officials on grounds of security concerns. The border crisis also has accelerated India’s engagement with the US and its allies, from whom it seeks technology to ramp up domestic manufacturing as Western companies seek alternatives to Chinese factories. The Quad — a security framework with the US, Japan and Australia — has been revived and held naval exercises in the Indian Ocean. Despite the measures, India is still heavily reliant on China for components and raw materials to manufacture local products. China is currently India’s second biggest trading partner.

3. What’s the situation now?

Indian and Chinese commanders in early August said they’d agreed to work swiftly toward easing the border dispute, which was interpreted as a sign of ground being prepared for the first face-to-face meeting between Xi and Modi in years. The two did meet that month on the sidelines of the BRICS group summit of emerging markets, where they discussed resolving the border dispute “expeditiously.” But Xi was expected to skip the subsequent Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, sending Premier Li Qiang instead, in an unexplained snub. More broadly, both countries are looking for more global influence as part of an effort to counterbalance the dominance of the US, including by conducting more trade in their local currencies instead of the dollar. Both have maintained ties with Russia despite its invasion of Ukraine, though the war has exposed for India the dangers of relying on Moscow for a steady supply of weaponry. By working with the Quad, Modi is positioning India as a bulwark against China and wants America and its allies to provide critical technology and develop its manufacturing base. China, meanwhile, has lambasted the Quad as a mechanism to contain its global rise and has projected its presence with investment deals with India’s neighbors, namely Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal, and patrols in the Indian Ocean. It also is warily watching Modi’s attempts to woo factory jobs as the US-China “decoupling” progresses.

4. What’s the history of the India-China border conflict?

It dates back to the 1950s. Skirmishes were reported after India granted the Dalai Lama asylum following an uprising against Chinese rule in Tibet in 1959. War broke out three years later after China objected to India establishing outposts along the effective boundary, established by the British in 1914, between the Tibetan region and Northeast India. The current “Line of Actual Control” that forms the unmarked and ambiguous border partially adheres to the British-drawn boundaries. Clashes were again reported in 1967 and then in 1987 in what’s sometimes referred to as the loudspeaker war — no bullets were fired and soldiers simply kept shouting at each other via loudspeakers. Relations improved as the two governments signed five treaties between 1993 and 2013, with economic growth racing ahead in both countries. The border remained mostly calm through 2017, when troops faced off for several months at Doklam, a plateau near the Indian border in the east that is claimed by both China and Bhutan.

