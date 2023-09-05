Manchester United, America's Car-Mart fall; Insmed, Brady rise, Tuesday, 9/5/2023

Share Comment on this story Comment

NEW YORK — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday: America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The auto retailer’s fiscal first-quarter profit fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Brady Corp. (BRC) The identification and security products maker gave investors a strong profit forecast. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

The life science real estate company raised its dividend.

Insmed Corp. (INSM)

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on a study for a lung disease treatment.

NextGen Healthcare Inc. (NXGN)

The provider of health care information systems is reportedly considering a sale to Thoma Bravo.

Manchester United Plc. (MANU)

The soccer team’s owners are reportedly taking the company off the market because of difficulty finding a buyer.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

The vacation rental company will join the S&P 500 index as of Sept. 18.

Intel Corp. (INTC)

The chipmaker announced a partnership for foundry services and investments with Tower Semiconductor.