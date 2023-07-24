The federal government could shut down in October. Here’s how and why.

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Congress managed to raise the debt limit this year to prevent a U.S. government default. Lawmakers are working to reach agreement on next year’s budget by Sept. 30 to prevent a federal shutdown. The House could begin voting as soon as this week on some of the spending bills to fund the government for next year; the Senate is working on the bills, too.

The debt ceiling deal, reached in May by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), specified that most of the federal government should be funded at essentially flat levels for the next two years. But some House Republicans say that bipartisan agreement only means the government won’t spend more than the caps — and that spending less is just fine. Many GOP leaders are pushing to limit funding for the 2024 fiscal year to what the budget was in 2022, which would mean a $115 billion cut that Democrats reject.

“The agreement reached on the debt limit set a number for appropriations for upcoming fiscal year, but that number is looked at by the Senate as the floor and looked at by the House as the ceiling,” said Bill Hoagland, senior vice president at the Bipartisan Policy Center, a Washington-based think tank. Republicans control the House of Representatives, while Democrats control the Senate. “There’s still a lot of differences.”

A government shutdown would not be as calamitous as breaching the debt ceiling, but it would affect hundreds of thousands of federal workers and, depending on how long it lasts, potentially impact the broader U.S. economy.

Roughly 800,000 federal workers missed two consecutive paychecks during the longest government shutdown in 2019, amid a rift between President Donald Trump and House Democrats over funding for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. A government shutdown can also interfere with critical federal services, such as food safety inspections and the operations of the Internal Revenue Service.

For now, aides on Capitol Hill of both major parties remain confident an agreement will be reached in time. But that could change if the deadline draws closer without a deal.

When is the next government shutdown deadline? Return to menu Congress and the Biden administration have until Sept. 30 to avoid a government shutdown. That’s when the federal fiscal year ends, and the 2024 fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Advertisement Lawmakers are trying to approve 12 appropriations bills, each of which funds a different part of the federal government. In many recent years, some or all of these 12 different bills have been rolled into a single “omnibus” package and approved together. But McCarthy promised conservatives that in return for their support for his bid to become speaker, the House would handle each bill on its own. Any parts of the government funded by appropriations bills that haven’t passed and been signed into law by the Sept. 30 deadline could shut down. So far, none has passed the full House or the full Senate.

How else could a government shutdown be avoided? Return to menu Even without a spending deal, lawmakers could agree to pass a “continuing resolution” that would keep the government operating at the current levels for whatever length of time they choose. The current spending levels, which were set in an omnibus spending law in December, are slightly higher than what Biden and McCarthy agreed to spend for 2024 during the debt ceiling standoff, making a temporary extension less palatable for Republicans seeking cuts. Advertisement The debt ceiling deal also included automatic changes to the spending caps McCarthy and Biden agreed on if the appropriations bills haven’t all been passed by Jan. 1. That could translate into cuts in defense spending and an increase in nondefense spending over current levels if a continuing resolution is in effect.

Who would be affected by a government shutdown? Return to menu Government shutdowns affect most federal workers. During the last shutdown, which started in December 2018, roughly 800,000 workers were sent home without pay. (Once the shutdown ends, workers are typically compensated in full for their missed paychecks.) Workers who are deemed “essential” continue to work unpaid. Other impacts can include shutting down national parks, recipients missing food stamp payments and disruptions to environmental and food inspections. Unlike a default, U.S. bond payments to creditors are not at risk.

When was the last government shutdown? Return to menu The most recent government shutdown started in December 2018 during a dispute between Trump and House Democrats over the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall. It lasted 34 days, which made it the longest shutdown in U.S. history. Advertisement The shutdown ended when delays hit major East Coast airports as unpaid air traffic controllers did not report to work.

What is the main disagreement? Return to menu The core issue is how much money the government should spend next year. Under the debt ceiling deal reached by McCarthy and Biden, Republicans agreed to raise the debt ceiling in exchange for keeping funding flat for most domestic spending programs, which would amount to an inflation-adjusted cut. (The deal did not affect federal programs funded outside the annual appropriations process, such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.) But since then, senior Republicans have again pushed for more cuts, citing inflation as a reason to cut government spending. House Appropriations Chair Rep. Kay Granger (R-Tex.) said in a statement that the debt ceiling deal “set a top-line spending cap” but “not a floor” for the following year’s government funding. Negotiators remain particularly divided over the appropriations bill that primarily funds the Education Department, the Labor Department and the Department of Health and Human Services, according to Hoagland. Advertisement “By clawing back $115 billion in unnecessary, partisan programs, we will refocus government spending consistent with Republican priorities,” Granger said in a statement. Democrats have ridiculed the idea they should vote for a lower spending number than what McCarthy and Biden agreed to in May. Bobby Kogan, senior director of federal budget policy at the left-leaning think tank the Center for American Progress, said the GOP appeared to be trying to force Democrats to make concessions on other matters in exchange for sticking to the original spending agreement. “Republicans reneged on the deal so they could defund, damage, or destroy vital programs and investments,” said Rep. Brendan F. Boyle (D-Pa.), the top Democrat on the budget committee, in a statement. “MAGA extremism has put us on the path toward a shutdown.”

What else do lawmakers disagree about? Return to menu Beyond the top-line number, Democratic and Republican lawmakers have numerous disagreements about what should be in next year’s federal budget. Advertisement The House Republicans’ push for lower spending has led them to seek cuts to the Internal Revenue Service, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Consumer Product Safety Commission, among other federal agencies. Democrats have also sharply criticized the proposed cuts to the education budget, which Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, said would lead to 22,000 fewer teachers.