You are not alone if a staycation is all you can afford this year. Not surprisingly, the most common vacation destinations are beaches (39 percent), according to a survey by Bankrate. If you have a personal finance question for Washington Post columnist Michelle Singletary, please call 1-855-ASK-POST (1-855-275-7678) ArrowRight But coming in second, at 28 percent, is staying close to home. And among those who are not planning to travel, the most common reason is affordability, the survey found.

It’s been a tough few years. Inflation is still high, and higher interest rates are making it more expensive to borrow.

The average credit card rate for hit a high of 20.77 percent this week, according to CreditCards.com.

Of those who have added to their credit card debt, 48 percent said it was because of higher consumer prices, while 34 percent said it was the result of higher interest rates, another CreditCards.com survey found earlier this year.

You deserve some rest and relaxation. Just don’t sacrifice long-term financial security for a vacation you can’t afford.

If you’re in debt, there are still ways to enjoy your time off from work. Here are seven tips to help make a staycation successful.

1. Don’t tell people you are on a staycation

A staycation can signal to some people you are available for non-vacation activities.

Your mom wants you to come over to fix something. A work colleague says, “I hate to bother you, but …” This is typically followed by a request to take a “quick” look at some issue that should be done while you’re on the clock.

Set your email auto-response to say you are away.

Screen your calls, and do not (I mean it) answer any from anyone you know is going to ask you to perform a task. Let your calls go to voice mail and respond on your timeline.

Though your base of operation is home, you are taking time off. Protect your vacation time.

2. Don’t work! Seriously!

About 6 in 10 workers say it’s extremely important to have a job that offers paid vacation time, according to a recent Pew Research survey.

Yet many workers don’t take all they earn.

Pew found that 52 percent of workers don’t feel they need to take more time off. Nearly half (49 percent) are concerned they will fall behind at work.

This has to be said for all the workaholics, myself included: A vacation isn’t about being unproductive or less committed to your job. We all need downtime. If you’re fortunate enough to have paid vacation time, take it, all of it — guilt-free.

Don’t look at your email. I’m preaching to myself because I’m bad at shutting down. I will tell myself I’m going to look at my work email only so I’m not slammed when my vacation is over. But one response can turn into a few hours or more of work, often late at night. So while I don’t sacrifice time with my family, I miss getting the rest I need.

Don’t check on work chatter. That includes Slack, Teams and other instant messaging options. Put work files out of sight. Rest and have fun.

In the Pew survey, 16 percent of workers said they feared losing their jobs, and 12 percent said a manager discourages them from taking time off. If a supervisor is pressuring you to avoid taking your vacation time, report it to human resources.

3. Do not work on your home to-do list

You are on holiday, so don’t do household chores. Don’t look around for stuff that needs fixing.

Unless you enjoy painting walls to relax, forget about the to-do list.

Yes, there’s laundry piled up. But let it be. (Unless you need some underwear).

Pretend you are at a hotel or resort, and enjoy a responsibility-free vacation.

4. Budget for your staycation

Even if you’re staying home to save money, you can still spend. Just don’t get carried away. Visiting local tourist attractions and dining out can add up in a hurry.

Create a budget for your staycation so that you don’t end up spending more than you can afford. This is especially true if you’re in debt or your emergency account is anemic.

5. Look for free events

If you’re staying local, search for free events, concerts or movies, or other activities you can do on the cheap.

I love the beach, so even when I can’t get to one, I’ll find some local body of water — lake, reservoir, waterfront — where I can sit, read or just chill.

Free doesn’t mean less fun.

6. Create a daily itinerary

Plan your staycation just as you would if you were going away.

Check online for a local going-out guide for ideas of activities you can do. When I’m going to a location, I search for “things to do.” Take advantage of the sights like out-of-towners. If you live in a not-so-interesting town or city, plan a day trip away.

Create some activities for yourself. Or, carve out time to just sleep and binge-watch your favorite television shows.

If you fail to plan your staycation, you’ll end up working or feeling you wasted your time off.

7. Change your mind-set about vacation time

People tell me all the time, “I deserve a vacation.” And to them, this means they have to go away. For many, that results in racking up debt for their dream vacation. Or adding to an already too-high credit card balance. Or not having an emergency fund for when life happens.

A staycation is a legit vacation. It doesn’t have to be viewed like you’re failing yourself financially.

Vacations — home or away — are about taking time to relax. You can do that on your couch or on a crowded beach.

It’s about your state of mind.

Serenity doesn’t have to cost you anything.

