FILE - In this June 25, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Over 20 state governors are backing California leaders in a showdown with the Trump administration over mileage standards. (Alex Brandon, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Twenty-three U.S. governors are pointing to climate-damaging tailpipe emissions as they back California leaders in their showdown with the Trump administration over relaxing vehicle mileage standards.

The stand by leaders of states and Puerto Rico — nearly all Democrats — comes as the Trump administration moves to freeze tougher mileage standards laid out by former President Barack Obama. The mileage program was one of Obama’s key efforts against climate change.

The Trump administration says consumers increasingly want bigger, gas-guzzling SUVs and pickup trucks. It also argues that demanding ever-more fuel-efficient vehicles will drive up automobile costs and keep less-safe, older vehicles on the road longer. Many engineers challenge that claim.

The governors’ pledge commits to sticking to the program of annual tightening in mileage standards that reduce climate-changing carbon emissions.

