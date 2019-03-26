CLAREMONT, N.H. — A New Hampshire food company is recalling over 2,600 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage products that could contain metal.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall Saturday for North Country Smokehouse, of Claremont.

It says the ready-to-eat kielbasa sausage items were produced Feb. 7 and 8.

The recall includes: 1-pound vacuum-packed packages of “old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with a use-by date of May 9; 12-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing “natural old-fashioned Polish-style kielbasa” with a use-by date of April 23; and 1-pbound vacuum-packed packages containing “Kilchurn Estate Smoked Kielbasa” with a use-by date of May 9.

The products subject to recall bear the code “EST. 5390A” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.