Two workers remained hospitalized Friday. No identities or conditions have been released, but Pennoyer said the four were employed by contractors who were replacing drilling hardware on the well.
A blowout is an eruption of oil or gas from the wellhead that can erupt in flames if there is an ignition source, such as a spark.
Chesapeake Energy is based in Oklahoma City.
