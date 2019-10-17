Sections of the crane landed on the new Google building where it had been used and on traffic below, striking six vehicles.

Two ironworkers on the crane were killed as were two people in cars below.

Officials said the biggest fine was going to Morrow Equipment Co., which supplied the crane to general contractor GLY. GLY was fined $25,000, and Northwest Tower Crane Service Inc. was fined $12,000.

