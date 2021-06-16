Instead, you’ll need to fill out a form at the Vuela Seguro website to complete a quick but mandatory health questionnaire, either upon arrival in Mexico or up to 12 hours before your arrival. After completing the questionnaire, you’ll receive a personal QR code. Screenshot this QR code and save it to your phone for easy access as you’ll need to show it before immigration processing in Mexico. Save yourself some time by filling it out in advance and you’ll walk right past all the other passengers scrambling to fill it out at the airport.