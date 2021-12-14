The company sold its drug-delivery systems business (another sub-segment of the health-care division) last year for $650 million and parted with a gas and flame detection unit in 2019 for $230 million. Dozens of smaller assets like that within 3M could wind up on the chopping block, but there are also some chunkier deal possibilities similar to the food safety divestiture. 3M previously weighed a sale of its software-oriented health information systems operations before doubling down on the business instead with the $1 billion acquisition of M*Modal in 2019. That is another part of the company that seems to have less overlap with the rest. The consumer unit — which sells everything from Scotch tape to laminators — also stands out because most of 3M’s industrial peers have chosen to focus on selling to other manufacturers. Another option is to think outside the lines of 3M’s organizational chart and consider divesting entire material science categories — for example, all adhesives from automotive tape to medical tape.