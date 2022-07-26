Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Negative headlines have been piling up at 3M Co. for months over potentially mammoth legal liabilities, but it appeared as if the company had been mostly sitting on its hands, taking the hits and waiting out the long process of defending itself in the eyes of the courts and regulators. That changed on Tuesday: The industrial conglomerate announced plans to spin off its health-care unit and to put a business accused of selling faulty earplugs to the US military into bankruptcy in an attempt to ring-fence the burgeoning liabilities from the rest of its operations. From the perspective of investors, these moves are better than the inertia that’s prevailed until now, but they are far from a panacea.

First, some background: 3M acquired a manufacturer of a type of dual-ended earplugs — Aearo Technologies — in 2008 and continued to sell that product until it was discontinued in 2015. The sales pitch for the earplugs was that one end would block out as much sound as possible while the other would protect users from particularly loud noises, like explosions, and still allow them to have situational awareness and conversations with nearby counterparts — a feature that had obvious appeal to the military. Veterans have sued 3M, however, contending the company knowingly sold defective earplugs, leaving the soldiers with hearing loss and tinnitus. A growing number of them are winning their initial trials. Most recently, a jury in May awarded $77.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages to a US army veteran in the largest payout to date for bellwether trials over the earplugs, bringing the total awarded damages for successful plaintiffs to about $300 million.

3M has said that the earplugs are safe and effective and that it was planning to appeal the cases it has lost. But there are 115,000 filed claims and an additional 120,000 sitting on an administrative docket as of June 30. Based on the verdicts to date, it’s possible to come up with astronomical estimates about 3M’s ultimate liability — numbers far in excess of its roughly $80 billion market value — should the legal process fail to go its way. More immediately, the earplug issue has become a significant drag on 3M’s share price, adding to concerns about a separate giant liability tied to legacy manufacturing of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) and fueling the perception among investors that the stock is radioactive, though they did lift the price more than 6% on Tuesday.

So 3M will initiate Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for its Aearo Technologies subsidiary and seek court supervision to establish a trust that will use $1 billion of funding from 3M to “efficiently and equitably resolve all claims determined to be entitled to compensation.” 3M itself will not file for bankruptcy, and Aearo Technologies will indemnify it for obligations related to the claims, but the company will add money to the trust if required under the terms of the agreement.

The appeal of this arrangement for 3M is that the earplugs claims would be overseen by a bankruptcy judge and likely pushed toward a settlement faster than if they continue to be pursued under multidistrict litigation. (The earplug complaints, by the way, are the largest MDL in history, surpassing even asbestos). By separating out these headaches, 3M can theoretically limit claims on the rest of its assets and take advantage of the benefits of the bankruptcy system without having to blow up the equity value of the parent or kneecap its ability to conduct regular business in other units. A similar strategy has been used by Georgia-Pacific LLC and US subsidiaries of Trane Technologies Plc and Cie. de Saint-Gobain to isolate asbestos liabilities; most recently it was deployed by Johnson & Johnson to deal with litigation over talc in baby powder.

This structure — as one might imagine — is controversial and highly unpopular with personal injury claimants. Legal questions remain over its viability, and lead plaintiffs’ lawyers in the 3M earplug litigation said they intend to challenge the bankruptcy plan. “3M’s bankruptcy maneuver is further proof that they value their profits and stock price more than the well-being of veterans who fought and served our country,” Bryan Aylstock of Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis, & Overholtz and Christopher Seeger of Seeger Weiss, lead counsel for the plaintiffs in the earplug litigation, said in an e-mailed statement. “The trust to resolve earplug litigation claims is woefully underfunded and not the ‘efficient and equitable resolution’ that 3M is desperately pretending it is.”

Given the trend in judgments to date on earplug cases, the $1 billion in initial funding that 3M is committing to for the bankruptcy trust is indeed likely a starting point. Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe says a ballpark of $10 billion is more realistic — meaning that even if this ploy is successful, it won’t necessarily remove the overhang on 3M’s stock because investors will continue to debate the company’s ultimate funding obligations. To that end, 3M says it will load the health-care spinoff with debt worth as much as 3.5 times the business’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. This is a fairly hefty burden and suggests the carveout will be used to raise cash for the parent company. 3M will also retain a nearly 20% stake in the new health-care spinoff that it can sell off over time.

The health-care unit has comparatively limited overlap with the rest of 3M, which has largely resisted the breakup trend that’s played out across the industrial sector because of the material science links between its businesses. The company announced in late December that it would carve out a chunk of the health-care unit by merging its food-safety division with Neogen Corp. through a tax-efficient reverse Morris trust transaction. That deal is expected to close on Sept. 1. Separating out health care helps to simplify the 3M story — and if there is anything this company needs, it’s a simpler story. But 3M’s stock wasn’t floundering because investors underappreciated the health-care assets. This carveout likely gives 3M more of a financial cushion to be aggressive in resolving the earplug issue. But the health-care unit was also meant to be an important driver of 3M’s future growth — at least that’s the argument the company made when it spent $6.7 billion to acquire wound-care company Acelity Inc. in 2019 in its largest ever acquisition.

A standalone 3M health-care business is a more attractive asset for investors than a health-care unit buried in a diversified industrial company with two huge legal headaches. But it remains far from clear what the appeal is of the remaining 3M parent. Just in case there wasn’t enough 3M news on Tuesday, the company also announced lower earnings and sales guidance for 2022, citing a weaker macroeconomic environment and headwinds from the stronger US dollar. There remains no easy solution for 3M’s woes.

