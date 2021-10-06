Remove the nicotine that drives people back to Facebook and Instagram. Haugen’s alternative is “chronological ranking with a little bit of spam demotion.”(2) That means going back to what Facebook looked like in the early days, where newsfeeds were simply ordered by time. Algorithms could still go in to remove spam, though what that entails will be up to debate, but time and people — rather than machines — would be the ultimate curators of what people see. This will hit Facebook’s profits hard, and Zuckerberg may have resisted such a move because of his fiduciary obligation to shareholders. That’s why Congress needs to step in.