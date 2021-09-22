Melheim used Chase Ultimate Rewards points to book a vacation home rental for her family’s trip to Switzerland. The home was available to rent directly through several home rental sites, but when she also found it on the Chase travel portal, she jumped at the chance to redeem her points. “I knew Switzerland was an incredibly expensive country,” she says. “Saving the cash and booking with points instead was helpful because our on-the-ground costs like food and trains added up quickly.” Certain Chase cards give up to 50% more redemption value when you use points toward travel booked through the issuer’s portal.