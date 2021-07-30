With Wednesday’s announcement, some are raising questions about the anonymity of the gift and the additional influence it may afford the city’s wealthy over Kalamazoo matters. City officials counter that foundation’s Board of Directors, which is made up largely of private citizens, holds open meetings and publishes details about its spending. Dollars for the “aspirational” projects are distributed according the city’s strategic plan, which was developed with considerable public input. The foundation’s website shows how much money is being spent in each city neighborhood, transparency it hopes will show residents that funding is equitable.