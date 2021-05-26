Ghosn said he is adapting to the reality of life in Lebanon, where he grew up and is regarded as a hero, and says he feels safe and “free” here. He says he spends his days poring over documents with lawyers preparing legal defense, teaching at a university, helping start-ups and working on his books and documentaries. It is a slower pace than the one he was used to, with the advantage of having time to enjoy coffee with his wife and talking extensively with his children. His new reality includes being stuck in a deeply unstable country in the grips of an unprecedented economic crisis and a banking collapse. He says he spent six months repairing his Beirut home after it was damaged in the massive explosion at Beirut port last summer.