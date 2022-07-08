5 poultry industry execs found not guilty of price fixing

Five executives from the poultry processing industry have been found not guilty of conspiring to fix prices.

In October 2020 Pilgrim’s Pride reached a plea agreement with the U.S. government over charges of price-fixing in the chicken industry.

Under the agreement, Pilgrim’s Pride would pay a fine of $110.5 million as a penalty for restraining competition in three separate contracts with a U.S. customer. In exchange, the U.S. Department of Justice would not bring further charges against Pilgrim’s Pride or recommend a monitor or any probationary period.