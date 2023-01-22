Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

It’s a bit of a strange time to mark the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision — which barred states from criminalizing abortions performed before about 24 weeks of pregnancy. After all, last year the Court overturned the landmark ruling, leaving women to navigate a fast-changing landscape of options at the state level or face the prospect of giving birth. Politicians are calculating how best to exploit the situation, companies and local governments are trying to understand their obligations and doctors remain caught in the middle.

Bloomberg Opinion writers have been exploring what it means to have a long-held constitutional right suddenly taken away. Here are some highlights:

• The US Food and Drug administration’s new rule to make drugs used to induce an abortion early in a pregnancy more easily accessible is a move in the right direction, but too tentative: “The FDA should have gone further and dropped the needless hurdles that will complicate retail pharmacies’ efforts to dispense the medication.” — Sarah Green Carmichael

• The Dobbs ruling is more evidence of an increasingly politicized Supreme Court and the legacy of Donald Trump’s divisive administration: The conservative court is pursuing “a game plan to roll back the clock to an era when personal freedom depended on which state you lived in.” — Noah Feldman

• Economist Caitlin Myers discusses the lasting, harmful consequences of allowing the government to control when a woman becomes a mother. “If they do use abortion to prevent an unwanted birth, what happens? They earn more, they avoid poverty — and not only for themselves, but for the children they go on to have.” — Clara F. Marques

• Voter outrage over the loss of women’s abortion rights helped Democrats fend off a red wave in November. Now they’re eyeing key battleground states that can help them leverage the issue in the general election, when the stakes are even higher: “In 2024, they will be playing defense not only with the White House but also with 23 Senate seats.” — Julianna Goldman

• Policymakers in states where abortion remains legal must broaden access to the procedure: “Why do we rely so heavily on abortion clinics? Why can’t doctor’s offices and hospitals pick up more of the load?” — Sarah Green Carmichael

