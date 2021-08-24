First, NFTs are an incredible innovation that might be even more important than the cryptocurrencies they are based on. NFTs establish property rights in the digital sphere where none had previously existed. U.S. copyright law provides for what is called the “first sale doctrine,” where it is “legal to resell or otherwise dispose of physical copies of copyrighted works,” according to Katya Fisher, writing in the Cardozo Arts & Entertainment Law Journal. Up until this point, no such protections existed in the digital realm, as digital copies of a work of art were considered to be fungible, and that a digital first sale right could not exist with digital works due to their fungibility. If one buys a physical painting, that person just bought the painting, not the rights to reproduce that painting. NFTs operate in much the same way.