According to some of the fishermen, by the time they had been rescued the rift between the ice floe and the coast was already 200 meters wide.

It is the third time in a week that emergency services in the Sakhalin region had to rescue ice fishermen stuck on drifting glacial masses. On Jan. 22, around 300 people got stranded on an ice floe, and on Sunday 600 others did.

Local authorities blamed the incidents on fishermen ignoring safety warnings and going ice fishing despite the danger of being stranded on ice floes.