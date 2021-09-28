Supporting those groups in their effort to gain legal title to their lands and to enable them to manage and protect them in remote areas around the world is no simple task, particularly on such a scale. Some groups do not have legal entities required to receive grants. They may be hard to contact, and there may be cultural and language barriers. One answer is to work with organizations that already have ties to these places that can distribute funds to the most effective groups, says Brian O’Donnell, director of the Campaign for Nature, which advocates for the “30x30” goal.