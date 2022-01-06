The mismatch seems at least in part to reflect a misunderstanding of how the two industries operate. Aviation “moves incredibly slowly with standards and putting new equipment on planes, and that’s understandable because they’re focused on safety, but it’s not compatible with the speed at which the tech sector moves and the speed of deployment of 5G,” Tim Farrar, a telecommunications and satellite industry consultant, said in a phone interview. Aviation regulators have a tendency to look at the “worst case of the worst case” and “that’s not a reasonable position to take,” he said, pointing out that about 40 other countries have already successfully rolled out 5G service at similar frequencies with minimal disruptions to air travel. It’s worth noting that U.S. aviation regulators have received much scrutiny lately for not thinking carefully enough about the worst case of the worst case when it came to Boeing Co.’s 737 Max, whose twin crashes led to a nearly two-year grounding. Not for nothing, the past two years in the aviation industry have also been dominated by the devastating effects of the pandemic.