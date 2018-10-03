This undated photo provided by the Ryan family shows Ryan, center, with his family. Seven-year-old Ryan drew millions of views reviewing toys on YouTube. Now, he’s become a toy himself. Walmart is selling action figures in his likeness, putty with his face on the packaging and other toys under the Ryan’s World brand. (2018 RTR Production, LLC, RFR Entertainment, Inc., and Remka, Inc. via AP) (Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Seven-year-old Ryan drew millions of views reviewing toys on YouTube. Now, he’s become a toy himself.

Walmart is selling action figures in his likeness, putty with his face on the packaging and other toys under the Ryan’s World brand. It’s a bet that kids, who are spending more time tapping tablets, will recognize Ryan from YouTube and want the toys he’s hawking. The new line may also help Walmart lure former Toys R Us shoppers, as many chains make a play for those customers ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The toy line came about after Ryan’s parents signed with Pocket.watch, a two-year-old company that works with several YouTube personalities to get their names products. Pocket.watch says Ryan is the first with a product line because of his large audience.

