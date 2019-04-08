Occupy Central leaders, from right, Benny Tai, Chan Kin-man, Chu Yiu-ming, Tanya Chan and Eason Chung shout slogans before entering a court in Hong Kong, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Nine leaders of the 2014 Hong Kong pro-democracy movement arrived the court to hear the verdicts in their trial. The co-founders of the “Occupy Central” campaign - legal Professor Benny Tai, sociology professor Chan Kin-man and retired pastor Chu Yiu-ming - are facing charges related to the planning and implementation of the campaign which became part of the large-scale pro-democracy Umbrella Movement protests which were carried out 79 days between September and December 2014. (Vincent Yu/Associated Press)

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong court has found nine leaders of 2014 pro-democracy demonstrations guilty on public nuisance and other charges.

Those convicted Tuesday included law professor Benny Tai, retired sociology professor Chan Kin-man, and pastor Chu Yiu-ming. Two current lawmakers, one former lawmaker, two student leaders and a political activist were also found guilty.

They were leaders of the “Occupy Central” campaign to demand the right of the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s population to choose its own leader.

Hong Kong’s biggest popular protest in recent years also known as the Umbrella Movement laid siege to government headquarters and paralyzed the financial district for 79 days.

The movement fizzled with no concession from the Hong Kong government for free elections.

More than 100 supporters, some raising yellow umbrellas, gathered at the courthouse.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.