The number of mailed ballots not delivered by Nov. 3 is expected to grow as more postal data is released in the coming days.
Wall Street rallies as investors believe Washington gridlock is good for business
Moments after opening bell, the Dow Jones industrial average was up nearly 400 points, or 1.5 percent.
Fed chief says pace of economic recovery is moderating while pandemic threat looms large
Powell said it was expected that the pace of the recovery would ease compared was May and June, simply given how deeply the economy was gutted in the spring.
Road to Recovery
Katie Stevo, an 18-year-old artificial intelligence whiz, had a plan for everything. 2020 challenged her in ways she never expected.
Painting collaboratively with robots guided by artificial intelligence, Sougwen Chung creates human-machine art. In her live performances with A.I. systems, she seeks to change what she calls a "hyper-masculine" and power-driven dynamic with technology.
- Business
- Perspective
Between the pandemic, unemployment, and everything else in 2020, tensions between working parents and child-free workers are at an all-time high. Readers share their experiences and try to offer solutions.
Jared Kushner helped lead the White House's response to the pandemic. His company has been moving to evict people affected by it.
- Business
- Analysis
The Postal Service cannot trace 300,000 ballots in processing plants, but says many were already delivered
U.S. markets rally, fueled by tech shares, as investors await the outcome of the presidential race.
Political uncertainty is creating one more headache for the country’s retailers.
It looks increasingly likely that the United States is going to keep experiencing a ‘K-shaped recovery.’
The Postal Service ignored a federal judge’s order to sweep processing plants on Tuesday after more than 300,000 scanned ballots could not be traced.
The move to raise the minimum wage is a win for labor and minimum wage advocates, who have won a series of victories in recent years to raise minimum wage.
U.S. and overseas markets pop as investors expressed optimism that a clear winner would emerge in the race between Joe Biden and President Trump.
Across the country, store owners are taking unprecedented measures to guard against election-related violence. Rodeo Drive will be completely boarded up and barricaded for two days.