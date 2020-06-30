The Washington Post
USPS processed 150,000 ballots after Election Day, jeopardizing thousands of votes
The number of mailed ballots not delivered by Nov. 3 is expected to grow as more postal data is released in the coming days.

Wall Street rallies as investors believe Washington gridlock is good for business

Moments after opening bell, the Dow Jones industrial average was up nearly 400 points, or 1.5 percent.

Fed chief says pace of economic recovery is moderating while pandemic threat looms large

Powell said it was expected that the pace of the recovery would ease compared was May and June, simply given how deeply the economy was gutted in the spring.
This AI whiz could be the next Elon Musk or Steve Jobs, but first she has to navigate being 18
Katie Stevo, an 18-year-old artificial intelligence whiz, had a plan for everything. 2020 challenged her in ways she never expected.
Artist Sougwen Chung wanted collaborators. So she designed and built her own AI robots.
Painting collaboratively with robots guided by artificial intelligence, Sougwen Chung creates human-machine art. In her live performances with A.I. systems, she seeks to change what she calls a "hyper-masculine" and power-driven dynamic with technology.
The pandemic is amplifying tensions between working moms and child-free colleagues
Between the pandemic, unemployment, and everything else in 2020, tensions between working parents and child-free workers are at an all-time high. Readers share their experiences and try to offer solutions.
Management company owned by Jared Kushner files to evict hundreds of families as moratoriums expire
Jared Kushner helped lead the White House's response to the pandemic. His company has been moving to evict people affected by it.
USPS ballot problems unlikely to change outcomes in competitive states
The Postal Service cannot trace 300,000 ballots in processing plants, but says many were already delivered

Dow jumps 367 points as Wall Street looks past election uncertainty
U.S. markets rally, fueled by tech shares, as investors await the outcome of the presidential race.
Consumers are — mostly — putting spending on hold while they wait for election results
Political uncertainty is creating one more headache for the country’s retailers.
What a contested election means for the economy — and your wallet
It looks increasingly likely that the United States is going to keep experiencing a ‘K-shaped recovery.’
USPS data shows thousands of mailed ballots missed Election Day deadlines
The Postal Service ignored a federal judge’s order to sweep processing plants on Tuesday after more than 300,000 scanned ballots could not be traced.
Florida votes to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
The move to raise the minimum wage is a win for labor and minimum wage advocates, who have won a series of victories in recent years to raise minimum wage.
Dow gains 550 points on Election Day as Wall Street extends rally
U.S. and overseas markets pop as investors expressed optimism that a clear winner would emerge in the race between Joe Biden and President Trump.
Fearing post-election violence, retailers board up windows and hire extra security
Across the country, store owners are taking unprecedented measures to guard against election-related violence. Rodeo Drive will be completely boarded up and barricaded for two days.
