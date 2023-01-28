Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Jan. 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol, we are told by our finest legal and historical minds, was the founding fathers’ “nightmare” and a “step on the way to the abyss.” Actually, those long-dead gentlemen knew a thing or two about insurrection, having not only fought a war of independence but also having endured two armed rebellions over perceived government overreach, a rather fraudulent presidential election, and the vice president killing the former Treasury secretary in a duel of pistols at dawn. So, not to go all Marjorie Taylor Greene on you, but the republic has seen rocky times before and survived.

Nonetheless, there’s no doubting that in the age of Twitter and TikTok, the ugliness spreads father and faster than the framers could have conceived. So how do we resuscitate civility, honor and compromise? Richard Haass, the longtime president of the Council on Foreign Relations, has some ideas — 10 of them them to be exact. He lays them out in a new book, “The Bill of Obligations,” a lean guide to political mores and citizenship that avoids the pitfalls (pomposity above all) that so often afflict these endeavors. Haass, a recovering Republican, and I discussed the book this week; here is a lightly edited transcript:

Tobin Harshaw: As we talk about the erosion of democratic values, Jan. 6 of last year is an obvious watershed moment.

Richard Haass: Jan. 6 was a low-water mark of American democracy. But we had problems before then, and we continue to have problems today — in addition to the possibility of other acts of politically inspired violence.

One example is the difficulty of parties coming together. Increasingly, you have important legislation passed by one party or the other, followed by problems of continuity when you have a rotation of political power. We saw that in healthcare. We can’t get anything done on immigration. Now we have the question of the debt ceiling. We can’t generate any sort of political consensus about guns, because the positions tend to be so absolute.

TH: “Reject violence” is one of the 10 obligations in the book. But we have a longstanding gun culture, we have a longstanding culture of individualism. We have a long history of political violence.

RH: I’m mainly talking about politically inspired violence. The fact that so many people who gave support to Jan. 6 are now sitting in Congress reflects the problem. Ideally, they would pay a political price.

TH: You make a great point in the book that is often overlooked by the media elite: We are a very religious nation. What, at both the national level and the local house-of-worship level, can religious leaders do?

RH: They could say, look, many of us have deeply held views — be it right to life versus a woman’s right to choose, or a hundred other issues — but our religious teachings tell us that to use violence in pursuit of those ends is flat-out wrong, it’s unacceptable. I’m not asking religious leaders to take policy positions, but they can and should be powerful voices against the use of violence and in support of civility and compromise.

TH: We aren’t going to have time to discuss all 10 of your book’s obligations, but I find it significant you put “Be Informed” first. Given that so many Americans today get their news from social media, and it is often simply false or tends to put people in bubbles of like-minded folk, how do we make sure that we have an informed polity?

RH: Social media begins with the word “social.” It’s not called serious media, it’s not called factual media. No one should depend on social media in that way. People need to multi-source rather than single-source their access to information.

Schools need to teach what you might call “information literacy,” where we show students how to be critical consumers of information, how to distinguish the difference between a fact and an opinion. New Jersey, for example, just passed a law on this.

TH: You bring up John Stewart Mill’s concepts of fairness and justice. It seems to me that over recent years and decades, social justice is something that has improved.

RH: In many areas, we’re a less discriminatory society than we used to be. There’s more acceptance, there’s more opportunity. I’m not suggesting things are perfect: Abraham Lincoln’s argument about unfinished work remains true.

There’s a big debate in this country about economic rights, what everybody should be entitled to, that hasn’t been decided. I come out on the side of equal opportunity versus equal outcomes.

The other side of the citizenship coin is obligations of citizens to one another and to their country, something that tends to get short shrift. Too much of our political conversation is about rights alone.

TH: One of the obligations that I think hits home personally for you is to “Respect Government Service.” Part of the problem is that so many of America’s best and brightest shun doing that — the pay is low, the respect is low, the work is hard. It makes more sense for most people just to go make a lot of money. What can be done to entice a better class of public servants?

RH: One thing is to break down some of the barriers where the government is seen as foreign. One of the reasons I like the idea of encouraging or incentivizing national service is I want more people to have some interaction with things that are associated with government.

TH: Do you think it’s practical to have a mandatory public service commitment for young people?

RH: I don’t think so, because the debate then would be about the fact that it’s compulsory. I would incentivize it, through things like student loan forgiveness. Employers could give hiring priority to people who put in two years of national service; colleges could say they would take two years of service experience as a major addition to whatever it was you did in high school.

TH: A few top figures in the business community — Larry Fink at BlackRock comes to mind — have been pushing to put what they see as the common good at the forefront of investing strategies. Meanwhile, states like Texas are pushing back, and I have to say that a lot of the ESG funds look like lip service.

RH: I find it surprising that business is not more of an advocate for American democracy. The rule of law is one of the great comparative advantages of the US. Jan. 6 showed we should not take it for granted. If you’re a business and you don’t want governmental powers to be used against you — for example, the Internal Revenue Service or a regulatory agency or the Justice Department — you have an enormous stake in fair and effective government and democracy. For businesses, it’s not just corporate social responsibility that kicks in, it’s corporate self-interest.

Businesses should do much more to make it easy for their workers to vote. Corporations should not be sending campaign contributions to election deniers, or to people who advocate violence in furtherance of political goals. They should hold back advertising from outlets that give voice to such individuals.

TH: Your primary interest is in foreign policy. How do our shortcomings in democracy hurt the US globally?

RH: A lot of our allies worry that we don’t have the requisite degree of political continuity that they need if they’re going to depend on us. There is, for example, a big debate in South Korea now over whether they should acquire their own nuclear weapons. A large part of the motive for that debate comes out of the threat, most recently from the Donald Trump administration, to pull US forces out of the Korean Peninsula. The inconsistency of our politics creates doubts about whether we will be there.

We have a stake in the world becoming more market-oriented and democratic, yet we’re not exactly encouraging it by what it is we show to the world. Our divisions help our rivals: Chinese television likes nothing more than showing images of our protests and our violence and our failures; it allows them to justify their own failures at home.

TH: There’s been an internal debate in foreign policy circles as to whether pushing “American values” should be a central focus of foreign policy. Where do you stand on that?

RH: I don’t think we should push American values, much less impose them on others. It won’t take. The best way we can get others to adopt our values is, to use Ronald Reagan’s phrase, by being a shining city on a hill.

If we show that the American economy delivers for hundreds of millions of people, if we show that we are able not just to respect but expand rights and opportunities, if we show that democracy can deliver, the rest of the world will move in the direction of American values.

TH: We discussed Mill earlier. So let’s imagine that you had the authority to give one assigned reading to all Americans — a classical philosopher, an enlightenment philosopher, a founding father, whatever — what book would you choose?

RH: My temptation would be to assign the Federalist Papers. It’s the motherlode in some ways of democratic and Western political philosophy. In the course of reading it, you not only learn about the mechanics of government, but much more important, you learn about the culture of governing.

