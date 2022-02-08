The need for auditors to maintain boundaries with clients, and be seen to, is paramount. Watchdogs are rightly bearing down on this. Rival Big Four auditor Deloitte LLP got slapped with a record fine from the FRC in 2020 after the accounting regulator concluded the firm had “lost objectivity” in acquiescing to Autonomy Corp.’s misleading approach to revenue recognition prior to its disastrous takeover by HP Inc. (Deloitte unsuccessfully contested the sanction and said in a statement afterwards that its audit practices and processes had evolved significantly since its work for Autonomy, and it continued to invest in its controls. Two of its partners fined in parallel said they believed they’d acted professionally, diligently and in good faith at all times.)