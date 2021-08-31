The irritation on the part of the STB is palpable from the complaint, which I’d encourage you to read in full here. It’s not entirely fair, though, to criticize Canadian National and Kansas City Southern for misreading the room. Until now, the public-interest standard had never been tested in a formal merger application. No one really knew what it meant. Now we do: The STB is applying a broader standard that includes the effects of a rail merger on public transportation, the impact on employees and the possible ramifications for competition with other rail carriers. Amtrak, labor unions and Canadian Pacific are among those that wrote letters to the STB expressing concerns about the takeover. The bottom line is that Canadian National and Kansas City Southern failed to convince the regulator that these issues aren’t worth deeper consideration and should be swept aside when it comes to the voting trust proposal.