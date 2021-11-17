I’ve often worried that in their desire to complete deals and secure lucrative compensation, sponsors don’t aggressively negotiate the deal price.(14) Targets are fine with this, of course — they’d rather agree on the value with the SPAC rather than leave it to an unpredictable IPO process. They tend to rely on optimistic financial projections to justify their prices, which generally isn’t possible when going public the traditional way. Plus, unlike in a regular IPO, there’s no underwriter with liability for what appears in the merger prospectus. No wonder the post-merger performance of SPAC deals is often disappointing.