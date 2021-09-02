Just enough additional data that will tell them if a customer is more creditworthy than suggested by a low (or no) credit score can make a big difference to profit, especially as banks won’t have to pay hefty fees to the likes of Jio, Google or Facebook for their proprietary assessments. By owning and explicitly sharing their data, customers will avoid getting trapped in the tech industry’s biased algorithms. Tiny enterprises will be able to show their cash flows to lenders by pooling everything from tax payments to customer receipts. Once telecom firms come on board, an affordable “buy-now-pay-later” plan on a refrigerator purchase will become possible for a low-income family that pays its phone bills regularly .