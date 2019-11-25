Nearly $2.7 trillion of deals were struck globally so far this year, as a merger wave now long in the tooth continues into 2020. The M&A market’s tenacity — in the face of a trade war with China, a spate of high-profile merger-related writedowns and deal duds and the possible impeachment of the leader of the free world — is pretty stunning.

An index that measures CEO confidence, often looked to as an indicator of the M&A market, has slipped to levels not seen since 2016. But the S&P 500 index touched a new high on Monday, and Ebitda multiples remain elevated. Meanwhile, billions of dollars in banker fees have been generated even though dealmaking was already expected to slow. Those with the largest shares of the pie are Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

The feast will end sooner or later, but for now, the oven’s still hot. The question remains, though: Will investors later feel they got burned?

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Tara Lachapelle is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering the business of entertainment and telecommunications, as well as broader deals. She previously wrote an M&A column for Bloomberg News.

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

